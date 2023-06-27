Therabody SmartGoggles: What you need to know about the smart eye masks

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Therabody

Therabody has improved upon the typical silk sleep eye mask. The innovative wellness tech company behind Theragun now offers SmartGoggles. The new high-tech eye mask may cost more than a standard light-blocking option, but it includes must-have smart features that will help you sleep or simply relax better than just a piece of fabric.

If you haven't heard of it yet, this 4.9-star-rated eye mask offers heat, vibration and massage to help you relax. Control it via the Therabody App and pair it with TheraMind, a multi-sensory sound therapy experience in the app. Learn more ahead.

Therabody

Are you looking to just relax or to get better sleep? Then test the unique Therabody SmartGoggles yourself. They fold up so you can easily take them on the go.

Key features of the Therabody SmartGoggles:

It can analyze your pulse and customize unique vibration patterns to help lower your heart rate.



It combines a vibration pattern designed to release tension between your eyebrows with heat to relieve eye strain.



The device can provide a temple massage.

Reviewers say it can soothe headaches and tired eyes.

Therabody SmartGoggles, $199

The best deals from Therabody

There's no need to stop at the Therabody SmartGoggles. There are some great deals available from Therabody right now too.

Theragun Pro: $448

Theragun Store via Amazon

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. It's equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. The Pro boasts 60 pounds of maximum pressure and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $448 (regularly $599)

Theragun Elite: $305

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $305 (regularly $399)

Theragun Mini: $150



Therabody

The Theragun Mini weighs just 1.43 pounds. It offers 20 pounds of force and three speeds -- 1,750, 2,100 and 2,400 PPMs. While the three standard-size Theragun models are Bluetooth enabled, the Mini is not. While the Mini may not replace the need for a full-size, full-powered massage gun, it is a great supplementary option for anyone who travels often or wants to bring a massage gun to the gym.

The Mini is covered under a one-year warranty.

Theragun Mini, $150 (reduced from $199)

Related content on CBS Essentials: