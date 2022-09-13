Discover Samsung fall event: The best selling Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV is up to $800 off, plus more TV deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung has slashed the price of the bestselling Samsung "The Frame" 2022 during its Discover Samsung fall event, happening now. Shop "The Frame" and save up to $800 on the new-and-improved version of the top-rated Samsung QLED smart 4K TV that doubles as customizable wall art. Plus, save big on other top-rated Samsung 4K and 8K TVs.

Bestselling "The Frame" TV: 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

Upgrade to an 8K TV with AI: 65" Samsung Neo QLED 8K (2022), $4,300 (reduced from $5,000)

We've found the best deal on the 2022 "The Frame" Samsung TV at the Discover Samsung fall sales event. The latest model has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the 2021 model. And like the 2021 model, the 2022 version upscales TV and movies to 4K.

Even with all those similarities, the 2022 "The Frame" is definitely an upgrade over last year's model. The latest versions of "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

It's a great time to buy the top-rated Samsung TV. Samsung has slashed the price on all sizes of "The Frame." Samsung is also offering 50% off a customizable bezel with the purchase of any 2022 model of "The Frame."

Save up to $800 on 'The Frame' TV 2022

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

Save big on "The Frame" (2022) during the Discover Samsung fall sales event, happening through Sept. 18.

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,600 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,500 (reduced from $4,300)

Shop deals on 'The Frame' 2021 model and more

The 2021 "The Frame" is a pretty awesome TV, too. Samsung has deals on every single 2021 model right now.

Keep reading to shop deals on the 2021 "The Frame" and discover even more Samsung TV deals.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)

Save big on the 2021 "The Frame" TV during the Discover Samsung fall sales event.

This smart TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). What does all this tech talk mean? It means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2021), $950 (regularly $1,300)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2021), $1,400 (regularly $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2021), $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2021), $2,200 (regularly $3,000)

Samsung 'The Sero': $900 off

"The Sero" rotating 4K TV is $900 off right now at Samsung.

This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position, or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,100 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV: $1,000 off

If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale content to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy.

The Neo smart 8K TV is on sale during the Discover Samsung fall event. You can save $1,000 on this TV at Samsung now.

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $5,500 (reduced from $6,500)

75" Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV

Samsung's "The Terrace" classes up your outdoor space. It is leaps and bounds above the monitor you drag out to the patio and prop up on a folding table -- it's a mountable, high-end smart TV, with a QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker, that's legitimately intended for outdoor use, come rain or shine.

"The Terrace" boasts an anti-reflective coating and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. That said, it's recommended you keep your TV covered and protected when not in use.

The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.

75" Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV (partial sun), $6,500 (reduced from $6,620)

The partial-sun model is best for use in shaded outdoor areas. If you plan to use the TV in an outdoor area with no shade, consider the full sun version for a clearer viewing experience.

75" Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV (full sun), $13,000

