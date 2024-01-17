Every house needs a tool kit, these are our favorites

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon/Sharper Image/Bespoke Post

If one of your goals for 2024 is to save more money, you're not alone. One of the top three New Year's resolutions in 2024 is to improve finances. One way to cut excess spending: Instead of spending money on a handyman this year, learn how to make small fixes, repairs and improvements at home using a tool kit.

Fixing things at home doesn't have to mean an advanced degree in construction, but it does mean you'll need the right toolkit on hand. With choices ranging from tool kits specifically made for smaller hands to sets that contain serious power tools, the perfect at-home tool kit is literally at your fingertips below.

The best tool kits for your home in 2024

Whether you're looking for a tool kit that contains power tools, or just want to make sure you can tend to a small fix with a screwdriver, these tool kits will ensure you can take on small tasks at home without having to pay for help.

Best budget tool kit: Amazon Basics 142-piece household tool set

Amazon

Need a simple tool box for everyday tasks that won't take up a lot of space? Enter the 142-piece Amazon Basics tool set, which includes basic hardware. Its tools are corrosion-resistant, with heat-treated plating (for durability) and non-slip tool handles.

Choose between turquoise and pink colorways.

"Perfect starter kit," says one Amazon reviewer about this 4.7-star-rated tool box. "Great for anyone moving into a tiny apartment. Has all the necessities for assembling furniture and hanging pictures."

Top features of the Cartman 39-piece tool set:

You get a lot of basic tools in this $30 budget set, covering what you need for most basic household tasks.

This set comes in a plastic carrying case, which keeps tools organized and in place when in transit.

Great for beginners: Sundpey 148-piece home tool kit

Amazon

An Amazon best seller, this 148-piece home tool kit has just about everything you need to tend to minor (or major, you choose) fixes at home. It even includes a voltage checker and a water pump plier. Made from high-quality, galvanized and rust-proof steel, this tool kit is built to last.

This Sundpey tool kit is currently on sale at Amazon for $36, reduced from $42.

Top features of the Sundepy 148-piece tool kit:

This set includes a slotted screwdriver set, Phillips screwdriver set, 10-foot tape measure, water pump pliers, 8-inch adjustable wrench, 6-inch wire pliers, 6-inch needle nose pliers, in addition to other tools.

We like the kit's sturdy case, which is made from a one-piece blown box with compartments fitted for each tool.

Best small at-home tool kit: Beyond by Black + Decker 83-piece tool kit

Amazon

Black + Decker's terrific at-home tool kit has just about everything you need to complete small DIY projects from home. We like that it features high-quality tools you won't grow out of as you upgrade your skills. Regularly priced at $100, this set is currently $92 at Amazon.

Top features of the Beyond by Black + Decker 83-piece tool kit:

This set includes a drill, a variety of drill bits and screw driving bits, pliers, hex wrenches, tape measure, level, hammer, screwdriver, battery, battery charger and bag.

This drill is easy to use and features a long battery run time.

The screwdriver features 11 adjustable settings to help avoid overdriving and stripping screws.

The screwdriver also an integrated LED light that helps illuminate your workspace.

Best socket wrench tool kit: Dewalt 142-piece mechanics tools kit

Amazon

This 142-piece Dewalt mechanics tool kit is perfect for car enthusiasts who like to tinker at home. The 72-tooth ratchets allow you to work in small spaces, providing a 5-degree arc swing for maximum control. The tools feature hand stamped markings, allowing you to easily find the right one.

This Dewalt socket wrench kit is currently on sale Amazon for $99, reduced from $155.

Top features of the Dewalt 142-piece mechanics tools kit:

Dewalt's socket technology helps prevent rounding of fasteners.

The driver features an anti-slip handle, which allows you to work comfortably all day.

This set comes in a durable carrying case that keeps your tools organized and protect in transit.

Dewalt is one of the most trusted brands in tools and a CBS News readers



Best combo tool kit: Craftsman 57-piece home and mechanics tools kit

Amazon

Featuring the sockets and ratchets a mechanic needs, plus the necessary tools you need to fix things and execute DIY projects at home, this 4.7-star rated tool kit comes from Craftsman, one of the top names in tools.

Key features of the Craftsman 57-piece combo tool kit:

These tools are made with a full polish finish and large markings, making it easy to locate the tools you need.

The tools come in a durable blow-molded case that's easy to store and transport.

Craftsman tools come with a lifetime warranty, which promises hassle-free replacement.

These tools, including the fiberglass hammer and bi-material screwdriver, are designed for increased comfort and decreased fatigue.

Most portable tool kit: UBesGoo 799-piece tool set

Walmart

A Walmart top-seller, this 799-piece tool set features professional-grade tools including ratchets, hammers, pliers, hex socket inserts and more. Designed to elevate your DIY ability, this tool kit will help you assemble furniture, repair plumbing and even perform simple car repairs.

This tool kit is currently on sale at Walmart for $100, reduced from $130.

Top features of ths UBesGoo 799-piece tool kit:

This set includes mixed screwdriver bits, including Phillips and slotted.

These are high-quality tools built from corrosion resistant steel.

This set is easy to move thanks to the trolley case, which features a grab-and-go handle that can be adjusted from 21 to 40 inches.

Most durable: Sharper Image 186-piece vanadium tool set

Sharper Image

A good choice for beginners and experts alike, Sharper Image's 186-piece tool kit is constructed from durable chrome vanadium steel, which is stronger and more rust-resistant than steel. In short: They're built to last.

This tool kit is currently on sale at Sharper Image for $175, reduced from $200.

Top features of the Sharper Image tool set:

This set includes screwdrivers, hex keys, pliers, metric wrenches, metric socket wrenches, a hammer and more.

We're impressed by the wheeled aluminum storage case with four removable trays.

Easiest to clean: The Toolbox by Character

Bespoke Post

Your neighbors will be green with envy when they get a glimpse of Character's clever toolbox, now selling for $295 at Bespoke Post. This three-drawer tool box is designed for durability and is easily organized -- no more digging through your toolbox. Everything has its own place in this clever, aesthetic tool kit.

This set comes in green, navy or black.

Top features of The Toolbox by Character:

Each drawer is lined with grippy, easy-to-clean silicone liners that provide a cushion to protect tools in transit.

This tool box is remarkably strong, made from powder-coated 22-gauge steel with nylon pull-handles, end caps and rubber feet.

This tool kit comes with the 12 most needed tools, including hammer, tape measure, cutting pliers, tongue groove pliers, small and large adjustable wrenches and more.

All the tools included are full-sized, made from premium materials designed to last for years (and projects) to come.

Bespoke Post offers free shipping on all orders over $95.

Best power drill tool kit: Dekopro 126-piece power drill tool kit

Amazon

While there are many terrific combo tool kits with an accompanying power drill, we like this Amazon best seller. Currently $60 at Amazon, this 126-piece power drill tool kit is available in blue and in pink. The hand drill is lightweight, making it easy to operate with one hand. It's good for users of all strength levels.

Top features of the Dekopro 126-piece power drill tool kit:

The tool kit contains everything you'll need for home projects including drilling, cutting and general DIY.

The tool kit is constructed from alloy steel which is chrome plated to prevent corrosion.



