CBS Mornings Deals: Save up to 52% on garden plants

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Cloud Low Cut No Show Socks: Save 25%

Cloud

Cloud Socks are no-show socks that are on sale in a variety of styles. These include the premium no-show socks, the active no-show socks, the premium low-cut no-show socks and more. Each sock is made primarily of cotton, a fabric known for its softness and breathability.

Sizes are unisex and socks are sold in packs of three or five. There are multiple colors available, including black, white, nude, blue, green and more.

Normally priced at $59.95, get one now at CBSDeals.com for 25% off, only $44.75

Cottage Farms Direct Three-Piece Hardy Giant Hibiscus or Four-Piece Multicolor Butterfly Bush: Save up to 52%

Cottage Farms Direct

Cottage Farms Direct sells Hibiscus plants and Butterfly bushes that can be delivered directly to your home. The hibiscus is known for its extra-large flowers that bloom from mid-summer to fall. They're well-suited for large containers, mixed beds and areas with wet soil. Delivered as three bare-root plants, the hibiscus are supposed to be highly tolerant to heat and may even attract butterflies.

The Multicolor Butterfly Bush Collection features four bushes, including the 'Bicolor', 'Blaze Pink', 'Honeycomb' and 'True Blue.' Each comes in 3.25" pots and should produce flowers of different colors and fragrances, which may help in drawing butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden.

Normally priced at $42.00-$74.98, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 52% off, only $19.99-$49.99

SereneLife Detox Therapeutic Home Sauna: Special Offer

SereneLife

The SereneLife Detox Therapeutic Sauna was designed to provide soothing infrared heat therapy for the body. This sauna can fit one person and includes a folding chair and a foot pad that heats up as well. You can adjust the temperature (between 57 and 140 degrees) and set a timer (up to 60 minutes) with the wired, handheld control. It's also collapsible, which may make it easier to transport from room to room in your home.

Using the SereneLife Detox Therapeutic Home Sauna may provide a convenient and rejuvenating spa experience at home, which may in turn help increase relaxation, reduce stress relief and provide other personal health benefits.

Normally priced at $468.99 get one now at CBSDeals.com for a Special Offer at only $375.99.