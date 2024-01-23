CBS Mornings Deals: Save up 33% on a snow blower

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Snow Joe Electric Walk-Behind Single-Stage Snow Blower: Save 33%

Snow Joe

Snow Joe SJ618E Electric Walk-Behind Single-Stage snow blower is designed to tackle snow removal quickly and efficiently. Powered by a robust 13-amp motor, this Snow Joe snow blower can create a clearance that is 18 inches wide with each pass.

It also contains an adjustable chute made to shoot snow out 20 feet away. It's made to handle clearing snow from mid-sized driveways and walkways, and comes with a three-year warranty.

Normally priced at $194.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 33% off, only $129.99.

Sporticulture Team Pride LED Car Door Lights: Save 33%

Sporticulture

Take your team pride with you wherever you drive with Sporticulture's LED Car Door Team Lights. These lights project your favorite MLB, NFL, NHL, or NCAA team's logo onto the ground when you open your car door.

The light is powered by a mini projector that only requires three AAA batteries. Peel off the backing, stick it onto your car door and every time you open it a sensor will activate, turning on the light. This would be a fun accessory to have when traveling to a game, or tailgating.

Normally priced at $29.95, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 33% off, only $19.95.

Shapermint: Save up to 62%

Shapermint

Shapermint is a line of shapewear products designed to enhance your natural silhouette, boost your confidence and ensure you feel your best in any outfit. The collection includes shaping garments that may help with tummy control, waist shaping or providing a seamless finish under outfits.

These include shaping leggings, camisoles, high-waisted shorts, bodysuits and more. The shapewear comes in several color options as well as extended sizes, with most garment sizing ranging from XS and small to 4XL.

Normally priced from $40-$56, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 62% off, only $18.99-$27.99.

React: Save 44%

React

The React is a 7-in-1 multi-tool that may help you in emergency vehicle situations, such as being trapped in your vehicle or stranded on the side of the road. The tool is equipped with a seatbelt cutter, an SOS siren, a car charger and a power bank.

The included flashlight comes with three light settings, including high, low and a red flashing SOS signal. There is also a glass breaker, but it only works on tempered glass used for side and rear windows (you couldn't use this to break a windshield). With so many different capabilities in one mechanism, this may be a reliable tool for drivers to add to their car's toolbox.

Normally priced from $44.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 44% off, only $27.99.