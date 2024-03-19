CBS Mornings Deals: Save 62% on a telescope

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Explore Scientific National Geographic 70mm solar telescope: Save 62%

Explore Scientific

Explore the wonders of our solar system with the help of Explore Scientific's National Geographic 70mm refractor telescope. It features a 70mm aperture, which is big enough to provide views of the sun, moon and even planetary features, such as Jupiter's cloud belts.

The telescope also comes equipped with two interchangeable eyepieces, allowing for magnifications of 20x and 40x, and an adapter that gives you the ability to capture images using your smart device. Your purchase includes all of this as well as a tripod and travel bag.

Normally priced at $129.99

Red Suricata outdoor accessories: Save up to 30%

Red Suricata

Red Suricata makes outdoor accessories for outings such as beach days, camping trips, picnics in the park and more. Accessories on sale include the portable table and cooler bags. The camping beach table is lightweight and foldable, making it easier to transport and set up wherever you go. Crafted from metal, the table may provide a stable surface on unstable terrain, giving you and your fellow travelers a place to dine, play games and more.

The cooler bag was designed to keep your drinks and snacks cool and fresh. What makes it stand out though is that it comes with a padded shoulder strap, which may make carrying the bag around more comfortable. The cooler can fit three to four wine bottles, five to six beer bottles or ten soda cans.

Normally priced at $32.95-$89.95

Miko MYST ultrasonic humidifier: Save 25%

Miko

The Miko Myst Humidifier may improve your home's indoor air quality and enhance your overall wellness in the process. The humidifier was designed to combat allergies and sinusitis by maintaining optimal humidity levels in your home.

The humidifier comes with two mist settings, warm and cold, and has an oil diffuser, allowing for aromatherapy. It also comes with pre-programmed meditation guides, which may help increase relaxation while using this device. The humidifier is suitable for spaces up to 540 square feet, so this can work in bedrooms, offices and more.

Normally priced from $120.00