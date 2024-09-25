CBS Mornings Deals: Save up to 59% on a digital storage device

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rapid Rope: Save up to 25%

Rapid Rope's canister combos offer up to 120 feet of utility rope that has a tensile strength of more than 1,000 pounds. The rope is made of a braided polyester and is stored in a canister that was designed to be compact, refillable and shatterproof.

There is also a built-in cutter on the canister lid, which may make rope cutting a whole lot easier. The combo comes with a large canister, which can hold 120 feet of rope, and a mini canister that can hold 70 feet of rope. This may be the perfect tool for outdoor adventures as well as around-the-house projects.

Normally priced at $44.90 get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 25% off, only $33.50.

Clickfree Pro: Save up to 59%

ClickFree Pro is a photo and video backup device designed to expand your digital storage and keep your memories safe. Compatible with smartphones, tablets, PCs and Macs, the Clickfree Pro offers 64GB of additional space, allowing you to store up to 15,000 photos and 6.5 hours of 4K video.

To use, simply plug in one of the four available connectors, which include a Lightening, USB type-C, a micro USB, and a USB type-A, into your device and transfer files into the Clickfree Pro. You can also use the built-in smart scanner to capture and backup physical photos and documents. The included gift tin comes in seven colors and can store both 4x6 photos and the ClickFree Pro.

Normally priced at $169.98, get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 59% off, only $69.99.

MediFrost: Save up to 30%

MediFrost

The MediFrost portable cold therapy system may reduce pain, swelling and inflammation to applied areas of the body. MediFrost boasts a hands-free design and should feel lightweight, which may allow for greater range of motion during wear (compared to traditional ice packs).

The MediFrost works by funneling ice water from the bag into the ice pack via the connecting hose. It can run for about 30 minutes, and you can select the intensity of the cold water with the attached controller.

Whether you're recovering from an injury, surgery, or sore muscles, the MediFrost may be a great option for anyone seeking pain relief and accelerated recovery.

Normally priced at $199.99, get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 30% off at only $139.99.

LuminAID: Save up to 33%

LuminAID

The LuminAID PackLite Titan 100-Hour Power Lantern is a solar-powered, inflatable lantern designed for outdoor adventures, emergency kits and phone charging. With a 300-lumen brightness and up to 100 hours of runtime, it may be great for extended camping trips or power outages.

The lantern also features a red light mode for night vision and a twist-to-inflate design. Its 4000mAh battery can charge Android and iPhones, making the product both a light source and power bank. Made to be lightweight and easy to store, LuminAID products offer solar-powered lighting and charging solutions for any situation.

Normally priced at $60-$80, get one now at CBSDeals.com for up to 33% off at only $39.99-$59.99.