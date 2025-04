Tina Knowles on breast cancer diagnosis, how Beyoncé and Solange have supported her Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé and Solange, spoke to "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King about her Stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis and how her daughters Beyoncé and Solange, niece Angie Beyincé, and bonus daughter Kelly Rowland have supported her throughout the process.