FDA stops short of synthetic food dye ban, calls on industry to stop use

The Food and Drug Administration is asking the food industry to stop using synthetic food dyes, in a bid to fulfill one of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s goals to swap them out with natural alternatives in the U.S. food supply.

FDA's move stops short of the outright ban that had been floated for in Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" platform from the campaign trail. Instead, it relies on what the agency called a "national standard and timeline for the industry" to voluntarily make the switch.

"Today, the FDA is asking food companies to substitute petrochemical dyes with natural ingredients for American children as they already do in Europe and Canada," FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said in a statement released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS says that the FDA will be "working with industry to eliminate six remaining synthetic food dyes" and will also be accelerating the review and approval of some new natural color additives.

Ending the use of artificial dyes has long been a goal of Kennedy's agenda, over concerns that these colors are inflating the consumption of unhealthy foods and raising the risk of potentially worrying behavioral changes in children, among other risks.

"Why are we taking a gamble? Parents, moms and dads have also tried to raise attention to this issue. Some parents have observed that these chemicals cause hyperactivity and even aggressive behavior, and that it subsides when the chemicals are removed from the diet," said Makary.

Makary said that the scientific community "has conducted a number of studies raising concerns about the correlation" between synthetic dyes derived from petroleum and health conditions like ADHD, obesity, stomach or digestive issues and allergies.

"Other studies have found that artificial colors that create vibrant colors mess with the child's developing brain to make ultra-processed foods more attractive, even when the child already feels full," said Makary.

Under the Biden administration, the FDA moved to revoke the authorization for one synthetic dye, Red 3, after studies suggested that the color additive could cause cancer in laboratory animals at high doses.

The food and drug industry has a few years to stop using the food dye completely. Makary said they are asking companies to stop using the dye sooner than the deadlines laid out by the agency under the law, which are as late as 2028 for drugmakers.

While FDA officials at the time said the way that Red 3 caused cancer in animals did not apply to humans, officials said their hands were tied by a law called the Delaney Clause that required them to pull any additives from the market shown to cause cancer in animals.

The agency has faced calls for years to pull other synthetic food dyes derived from petroleum like Red 40, which is largely absent from food in some other countries.

Pressure on the agency has stepped up in recent years, after an influential report by California authorities in 2021 concluded that synthetic food dyes "can cause or exacerbate neuro-behavioral problems in some children." A handful of states have now moved to ban the use of these synthetic food dyes in school meal programs.

For years in Europe, companies adding Red 40 and some other synthetic dyes have also had to add a warning label to their products saying that they "may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children."

However, FDA officials had previously claimed that the data was a far cry from being enough to merit banning the dyes. The agency also closely oversees the production of synthetic food dyes, checking for impurities that might result in a safety risk.