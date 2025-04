Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty in estranged husband's 2019 murder An Arizona woman has been found guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband in 2019. Lori Vallow Daybell pleaded not guilty and represented herself in court. She is already serving life sentences in Idaho for the murders of her children and conspiring to murder her then-boyfriend's wife. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson has more.