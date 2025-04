Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas turns Hollywood hustle into novel "Climbing in Heels" Agent turned producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas joins us to discuss her debut novel "Climbing in Heels," a story set in the 1980s about three women navigating the cutthroat world of Hollywood representation. The book, already being developed into a TV series, was inspired by her real-life experiences and encouraged by her producing partner, Jennifer Lopez.