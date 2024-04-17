CBS Mornings Deals: Save 42% on a multipurpose spring cleaning tool

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Blade Maid: Save 42%

Blade Maid

Blade Maid is a cleaning tool that was designed to clean multiple surfaces in your home, including ceiling fans. Blade Maid comes with a square cleaning head that is big enough to fit through ceiling fan blades that measure up to 7 3/8 inches.

The included telescoping pole, which the cleaning head attaches to, can extend up to six feet, which may eliminate the need to pull out a step stool or ladder to reach your dusty ceiling fans. Purchase also includes two sets of washable microfiber pads and a flexible dusting brush, which may make it easier to clean other hard-to-reach places in your home such as light fixtures, vents, baseboards and more.

Normally priced at $56.98, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 42% off, only $33.00.

Sun Joe pressure washer: Special offer

Sun Joe

The Sun Joe pressure washer may help with getting rid of dirt, grime and debris from various outdoor surfaces, including driveways, sidewalks, decks and more. The pressure washer offers four spray tips, including light duty (40-degree wide fan spray), medium duty (15-degree narrow fan spray), heavy duty (zero-degree intense jet stream) and the turbo nozzle for hard cleaning jobs, such as grease stains, getting rid of mold and mildew, and more.

It also comes with a utility bristle brush, a wheel + foam brush and a one-liter foam cannon, which may make scrubbing easier. Plus, if you purchase this product through CBS Deals, you'll also get a three-year warranty.

Normally priced at $198.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for a Special Offer, only $159.00.

Azpen 8-in-1 solar LED flashlight with Weather Radio: Save up to 50%

Azpen

The Azpen flashlight may prove to be a versatile and reliable tool for outdoor adventures and emergency preparedness. The flashlight contains NOAA AM/FM/Weather Radio as well as multiple charging options, including solar charging, a hand crank, and USB, which could help ensure continuous operation even without electricity.

It also comes with an SOS panic alarm, a micro USB input port, a USB-A 5V1Ax1 output port and more. Carrying this around may provide peace of mind in any situation. You can buy this in a one or two pack.

Normally priced at $49.99-$99.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 50% off at only $29.99-$49.99.