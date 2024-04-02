CBS Mornings Deals: Save 40% on a foot massager

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals are available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Foottopia: Save 40%

Footopia

Foottopia is a foot massager designed to relieve foot and toe pain, promote muscle relaxation, enhance blood circulation, soothe cold feet and more. The massager works by pushing, rolling, pressing, kneading and rubbing either your feet or calves. You can customize your massage by selecting between two spin directions and three intensity levels. You can also use the heat setting in conjunction with these massage settings.

This product may work well for some athletes, people who are on their feet all day or anyone who is looking to get relief from frequent foot or calf pain and discomfort.

Normally priced at $149.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $89.99.

Rescue: Save up to 48%

Rescue Grill

The Rescue grill brush may offer a game-changing cleaning experience for barbecue grills. Unlike many other grill brushes, the Rescue grill doesn't use bristle brushes. Instead, the cleaning head is made of a fiber that is used in firefighter gear, and uses steam to clean, which may more effortlessly remove grime and residue from grills.

The Forever sponge was also designed to handle tough scrubbing. It's made with a cut-resistant material and was treated to be anti-microbial, so this may last longer than other sponges. You can use this to clean dishes, pots and pans, countertops and more.

Normally priced at $28.95-$29.95, get up to 48% off now at CBSDeals.com, for only $14.95-$23.95

Grill Time Tailgater with hood: Save 40%

Grill Time

Grill Time's Tailgater GT is a portable grill that may be perfect for tailgating, camping, concerts or a day at the beach. The grill is ready for cooking in four minutes, has a built-in thermometer, weighs less than nine pounds and comes with a carry case for easier transport.

It features a 12.5-inch grilling surface, allowing enough space to make food for up to five people. The grill is gas, though you can add charcoal (bag included), to help get a more smoky flavor out of your food. Plus, the grill grate and inner bowl are dishwasher safe.

Normally priced at $199.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off only $119.99.