CBS Morning Deals: Save 43% on a knife block set

JumpSmart: Save 31%

JumpStart

The JumpSmart 10-in-1 is, first and foremost, a portable vehicle jump starter designed to keep you prepared for emergencies on the road. The device is also a flashlight and a charger that comes equipped with two USB ports that can charge cell phones, tablets, and more. Plus, it contains a compass, a reflector strip, an emergency alarm and a thermometer. The JumpStart 10-in-1 may be useful for all drivers, but especially campers and road trippers.

Normally priced at $159.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com at 31% off, only $109.99.

Tupperware bread saver: Save 45%

Tupperware

The Tupperware bread saver may help keep bread fresh for extended periods of time. The saver's airtight seal, ribbed base and many ventilation holes were designed to help keep bread from getting stale or moldy. This food storage container can hold a loaf of bread as well as rolls, pastries, bagels, and more, and each can be separated thanks to an included, removable divider.

Normally priced at $29.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com 45% off, only $16.49.

Fini Cutlery eight-piece block set: Save 43%

Fini cutlery

All home cooks need a set of knives that can handle a variety of cutting jobs. This block set from Fini Cutlery features eight pieces of cutting equipment, including an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch serrated knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 5.5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife.

There's also a knife steel included for at-home sharpening, and kitchen shears, which may help cut up scallions and herbs more easily. The accompanying knife block provides an organized storage solution, safeguarding the knives while not in use. This may make a great Christmas gift for people who love to cook.

Normally priced at $175.95, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 43% off, only $99.95.

Pixicade: Exclusive BOGO deal

Pixicade

Pixicade Mobile Game Maker allows kids to transform their drawings into playable mobile games. How it works is that kids can sketch their own game designs on the provided templates, then, once drawn, they scan their creations using the Pixicade app. The Pixicade app then converts their artwork into a game that can be played on a smartphone or tablet.

Each game includes two sets of washable markers, three game design books, 16 game template cards, more than 50 game design stickers, and two QR codes to use the Pixicade app on up to two accounts. This may be an enjoyable educational tool that could help foster learning through art, engineering, storytelling, creativity, and gaming.

Buy 1, Get 1 Free! Normally priced at 49.98, get it now at CBSDeals.com for only $19.99.