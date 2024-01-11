CBS Morning Deals: Save 30% getting your kitchen organized for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that may make your life easier, all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Smart Design kitchen organizers: Save 30%

If you're looking to get your kitchen more organized in the new year, this CBS Mornings deal from Smart Design might help you get the job done. The company is offering a wide range of containers and organizers at a discount, including stackable clear refrigerator bins of varying sizes, stackable egg storage bins, a six-tier over-the-door pantry organizer and a sliding pull-out steel cabinet shelf in multiple sizes. Necessary mounting hardware is included for the cabinet shelf.

Normally priced at $19.99-$78.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 30% off, only $15.99-$63.19.

KeySmart Max key holder: Save 40%

The KeySmart Max offers a high-tech solution for managing your keys, and for finding them quicker when you misplace them. It integrates Tile Smart Location technology, which allows you to find your lost keys via an Apple iPhone or Android device. You can also use the KeySmart to find your lost phone. (A version that works with Apple's Find My service is also available.)

It also includes a bottle opener, an LED flashlight for safety, and a built-in rechargeable battery. It can organize up to 14 keys. Choose between slate and blush gold colorways.

Normally priced at $39.99-59.99, get the KeySmart Max now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $29.99-35.99.

Eton Odyssey radio: Save 36%

The Eton Odyssey is a multi-powered radio and flashlight designed to meet emergency preparedness needs. This all-in-one device offers multiple power options, including hand-cranking, solar charging and a rechargeable battery. Its comprehensive band coverage allows you to access AM, FM and Shortwave radio, informing you about local news, weather updates, and worldwide broadcasts. The integrated flashlight with multiple brightness settings provides illumination in low-light conditions.

Built to withstand harsh environments, the Eton Odyssey may be a great tool for outdoor adventures, emergencies, and everyday use. Normally priced from $99.99, get the Eton Odyssey now at CBSDeals.com for 36% off, only $63.99.

More deals from CBS Mornings

Shop more offers from CBS Mornings Deals below, while they last.

ClickFree Pro: Save 53%

The ClickFree Pro 64GB is a storage solution that you can use as a backup drive for important photos, videos, documents and more. The device comes with four universal connectors, including lightning, USB type-C, micro USB and USB-type A, that can work with a variety of devices, including Google Pixel, Apple and PC desktops and laptops, iPhones and iPads as well as Android phones and tablets.

The Clickfree Pro can store more than 15,000 photos or 6.5 hours of 4K video, and also comes with a scanning app that allows you to scan videos, photos and documents that can be converted into PDF files.

Normally priced at $169.98, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 53% off, only $79.98.

Beanto Bowls: Save 27%

Beanto Bowls are food storage containers that are made of recycled materials. The bowls were made to reduce waste and designed with portability in mind. Not only does the food storage container collapse after use, saving space in your bag, but you can also secure the included cutlery onto the bowl for easier transport.

The Beanto Bowls have two compartments, including one larger one for meals and a smaller one for snacks and dressings. They are also leak-proof and safe to put in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer and the fridge. Plus, they come in five vibrant colors, including mustard, purple, green and more.

Normally priced at $41, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 27% off, only $30.

Ahdorned: Save up to 74%

Ahdorned bags were made to offer style, functionality and versatility to wearers. The vegan leather mini messenger and flap bags, the latter of which comes in faux leather and velvet, can fit small essentials such as a cellphone, keys and wallet. Meanwhile, the larger vegan leather messenger bag can accommodate larger essentials such as a tablet and water bottle.

Straps for the messenger bags are sold separately, and come in 22 striped color options. You can also buy a plastic insert for your messenger bags to help prevent spills from drinks or makeup.

Normally priced from $38-$98, get it now at CBSDeals.com for up to 74% off, only $9.99-$68.