Brooklinen sale: Save 20% on all linen bedding for summer

Brooklinen

Calling all Brooklinen fans! Brooklinen is having a massive linen sale with sitewide savings and major discounts on the brand's linen collection. Right now, the luxury bedding and home brand is offering 20% off its linen items and 10% off everything sitewide. That means you can save big on lightweight linen bedding for summer. Plus, shop some of our CBS Essentials staff member's personal favorites, including the Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels and the Brooklinen luxe core sheet set.

For people not familiar with this luxury home brand, think long-stapled cotton, sustainable manufacturing practices (such as eco-friendly dyes and new organic linens) and modern, stylish colors and designs. Should you ever need to make a return, the company donates those returned goods to charity. Plus, the sheets, towels and robes are insanely soft.

Ready to upgrade everything in your linen closet? We've compiled the best deals on Brooklinen products below.

Top products in this article

Brooklinen linen core sheet set (queen), $215 (reduced from $299)

Brooklinen reversible linen quilt set, $265 (reduced from $369)

Brooklinen linen robe, $107 (reduced from $149)

Best deals at Brooklinen during the Brooklinen linen sale

Try saying "Brooklinen linen sale" three times fast. Shop the best deals on bedding, bath items and more at Brooklinen. Plus explore some of our staff favorites from Brooklinen. All of these customer-loved Brooklinen items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set: $151

Brooklinen

This Brooklinen luxe core sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets are high-quality 480-thread-count cotton sheets.

I recently upgraded to Brooklinen luxe sheets and love them. These Brooklinen sheets are so much more comfortable than my old sheets. They're super soft and keep me cool throughout the night.

Brooklinen luxe core sheet set (queen), $170 (reduced from $199)

Brooklinen linen core sheet set: $215

Brooklinen

The linen version of Brooklinen's core sheet set is an excellent choice for summer. These light, airy sheets are cooler than cotton to help you avoid overheating at night. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Save 20% on the linen sheet set now during the Brooklinen summer linen sale.

Brooklinen linen core sheet set (queen), $215 (reduced from $299)

Brooklinen linen duvet set: $192

Brooklinen

Upgrade your bedding with Brooklinen's light, cozy linen bedding. This duvet set comes with a linen duvet cover and two pillowcases.

You can customize your set based on your bedding size and style preferences.

Brooklinen linen duvet set: $192 (reduced from $314)

Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels: $71



Brooklinen

These ultra-soft, extra-thick towels offer spa-like comfort. CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose is a big fan. "I didn't realize how terrible my old towels were until I wrapped myself in one of these," Rose said. "Brooklinen's towels are so comfy I always look forward to putting one on the second I get out of the tub."

They're available in six neutral colors and three limited-edition colors.

Brooklinen Super Plush bath towels (set of 2), $71 (reduced from $79)

Brooklinen reversible linen quilt set: $265

Brooklinen

This adorable reversible quilt set includes a reversible quilt and two pillow shams with fun spring designs. The quilt is stonewashed for irresistible softness.

Brooklinen reversible linen quilt set, $265 (reduced from $369)

Brooklinen Super Plush robe: $89

Brooklinen

The Brooklinen Super Plush robe is made of plush combed, long-staple Turkish cotton for a luxurious feel. The robe features wide-sleeve adjustable cuffs, pockets and an adjustable tie waist.

Brooklinen Super Plush robe, $89 (reduced from $99)

Brooklinen linen robe: $107

Brooklinen

Looking for a lighter robe for summer? Then this linen robe may be just what you need. It's made with soft, breathable linen for a cozy, lightweight feel.

Save 20% on this lovely linen robe now.

Brooklinen linen robe, $107 (reduced from $149)

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket: $134

Brooklinen

This large 50-inch by 7-inch blanket is the brand's first 100% cotton throw blanket. This blanket is my current favorite for summer. It's super soft and cozy, but it's still lightweight and breathable. It's become my go-to for days when I want the comfort of a blanket while lounging on the couch, but don't want want anything heavy that will make me overheat.

It comes in three fun colors: sand, dried rose and basil.

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket, $134 (reduced from $149)

Brooklinen beach towel: $59

Brooklinen

If you're headed to the beach for summer vacation, check out Brooklinen's extra-soft beach towels during the sale. The 100% cotton towels feature velour softness on the front and absorbent terry on the back. They're great for the beach, pool or any outdoor adventures.

Brooklinen beach towel, $59 (reduced from $65)

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper: $116



Brooklinen

Brooklinen's cozy down-alternative mattress topper features a soft microgel fill to give your mattress a protective layer.

Customers can save 10% on this cozy mattress topper now at Brooklinen.

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper (queen), $116 (reduced from $129)

Brooklinen Woven Texture bedding bundle: $275

Brooklinen

The Woven Texture bedding collection includes new duvet covers and shams adorned with three-dimensional embroidery details. The collection is available in two colors: rainwater and soft oat. The items can be purchased individually, but you'll get a much better deal if you buy them as a set.

Brooklinen Woven Texture duvet set, $275 (reduced from $324)

Brooklinen down comforter: $341

Brooklinen

The Brooklinen down comforter features an ultra-soft, 100% long-staple cotton shell and down cluster fill. It's hypoallergenic and lightweight with cloud-like softness.

Brooklinen down comforter (full/queen), $341 (reduced from $379)

