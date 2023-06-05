Cozy Earth sale: Save up to 25% on Oprah-approved bedding and loungewear

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cozy Earth

Ready to swap out your flannel sheets for cooling summer bedding? Then shop these Cozy Earth deals and save on bamboo bedding for summer. Plus, when you shop the Cozy Earth sale, you can save big on comfy and attractive pajama sets and loungewear that will help keep you cool all summer long.

If you're not already familiar with the brand, Cozy Earth is a premium bedding brand that has made the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for the past five years. The brand is best known for its super-soft bamboo bedding and loungewear. People love bamboo material for its cooling properties. The lightweight material helps air to circulate around your body and can even help regulate body temperature. Bamboo sheets are also naturally hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin. But these luxuriously soft sheets can come at a hefty price. Luckily, we've found the best deals on bamboo bedding and loungewear at Cozy Earth.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at Cozy Earth right now.

Best Cozy Earth deals to shop for summer

Save on sheet sets, pajamas, pullovers and more during the Cozy Earth sale. Some of Oprah's favorite items are even on sale for up to 25% off. We've labeled which items Miss Winfrey loves below.

Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set

Cozy Earth

These breathable sheets are perfect for staying cool this summer. The sheets are made from premium bamboo fabric and offer a cozy, oversized fit. The cooling sheet set includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

This set was seen on Oprah's favorite things list in 2018. Prices vary by size

Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set (queen), $311 (reduced from $389)

Cozy Earth bamboo duvet cover

Cozy Earth

Enjoy Cozy Earth's signature breathable, bamboo fabric in a duvet cover. This cozy duvet cover includes interior snaps and a bottom tie closure to keep your duvet in place.

Prices vary by bedding size.

Cozy Earth bamboo duvet cover (queen). $287 (reduced from $359)

Cozy Earth men's bamboo pullover crew

Cozy Earth

Still looking for a Father's Day gift? Consider this comfortable men's pullover. It's made with a breathable and moisture-wicking bamboo fabric, making it a great pullover for summer.

It features an enhanced weave pattern designed to prevent piling and help extend the pullover's wear.

Cozy Earth men's bamboo pullover crew, $120 (reduced from $150)

Cozy Earth women's pajama set

Cozy Earth

This Cozy Earth women's pajama set is another one of Oprah's favorite things.

The chic pajama set features flattering stretch-knit fabric and convenient side pockets. Don't let the long sleeves fool you, this pajama set is still breathable and cooling for year-round comfort.

Cozy Earth women's pajama set, $156 (reduced from $195)

Cozy Earth women's jogger pant

Cozy Earth

These comfy joggers were one of Oprah's 2020 favorites for lounging around at home. They offer the coziness of pajamas, but are fashionable enough to wear out. They feature a soft-knit fabric made with bamboo.

Choose from five colors.

Cozy Earth women's jogger pant, $132 (reduced from $165)

