Dyson just launched two new cordless vacuums and they're super powerful

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson

It's a great time to invest in a new vacuum. Dyson dropped two new cordless vacuums today: the Dyson Gen5detect and the Dyson Gen5outsize. Dyson makes some of the best vacuums of 2023. These two new cordless models are Dyson's most powerful cord-free vacuums ever. The cleaning appliances offer an unrivaled run time, and Dyson's most advanced cordless whole-machine HEPA filtration system.

Learn more about the two new Dyson vacuums below, plus shop more top-rated cordless vacuums.

All about the Dyson Gen5detect and the Dyson Gen5outsize

Your vacuum dreams are about to come true. Dyson's latest cordless vacuums feature a new fifth generation Hyperdymium motor, spinning at up to 135,000 RPM Just to put that in perspective, most vacuum motors typically run at 10,000 RPM. A super-fast vacuum might run up to 35,000 RPM.

Both machines feature a fully sealed, whole-machine HEPA filtration system that can capture 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns3, and 99.9% of viruses. Both devices feature a reimagined Fluffy Optic cleaner head, which can now reveal twice the amount of microscopic dust. Dyson engineers designed the new light source to be positioned as low as possible in the endcap of the cleaner head, projecting a blade of light to illuminate particles on floors. The new machines include a built-in dusting and crevice tool, as well as a power button (instead of the classic trigger).

The Dyson Gen5detect and the Dyson Gen5outsize are available now.

The Gen5detect offers up to 70 minutes of suction. Both devices feature a user interface (UI) that can show you when your surface is clean in real-time. A piezo sensor uses acoustic sensing to count and categorize particle sizes. Bars on the LCD screen now rise and fall according to volume of particles being removed in real time.

Dyson Gen5detect, $950

The Gen5outsize includes all the same technology as the Gen5detect. But this cordless vacuum features a 150% bigger bin, a 25% wider cleaner head and an up to 140-minute run time. It includes an extra plug-in battery pack.

Dyson Gen5outsize, $1,050

What are the benefits of using a cordless vacuum instead of a corded model?

Considering ditching your corded model for a cordless vacuum? There are many benefits to a cordless vacuum that you might not know about.

Cordless vacuums tend to be lighter compared to corded models, making them a great choice for people who can't or don't want to do any heavy-lifting. No more extension cord mess! Because these cleaning appliances are cordless, they don't require an outlet and can be used virtually anywhere. You can use a cordless vacuum to clean your car, pet bed, stairs, living spaces and even up-high places that are hard to reach.

More top-rated cordless vacuums

Shop cordless stick vacuums below. All of these options have at least a four-star rating or higher. They all include tons of positive reviews by customers. Many of these cordless vacuum models are on sale now.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum



Samsung

This lightweight Samsung stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that cleans in all directions, a high-capacity dust bin so you can suck up more and empty less and a five-layer filtration system to trap fine dust and allergen particles. The cleaning appliance can vacuum for up to 60 minutes before requiring a charge on its freestanding, dual charging station.

"I really like this vacuum and it's a much better option to clean my house than my loud, bulky, upright vacuum. The battery power gives me the freedom to move all over the house without having to unplug and move to another outlet. Super convenient and great upgrade for our family," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the Jet 90.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum, $491 (reduced from $649)

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

This six-pound vacuum cleaner features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. This Samsung option includes the company's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter.

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum, $240 (regularly $400)

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

Samsung's Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum comes in a variety of colors to complement your home. It features an all-in-one clean station that can empty the dust bin at the press of a button. This powerful stick vacuum uses Samsung's 210-watt HexaJet Motor technology for Samsung's strongest suction. It features a dual brush to best clean multiple surfaces, from carpet to tile. It even features a digital display that provides info on the vacuum's power level and remaining battery time.

"After a few short weeks, I can tell my new Bespoke Jet is all that was promised," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the vacuum. "Bespoke Jet is more powerful and effective than my old vacuums. And, it's convenient to use. Best of all is the self emptying feature. I do store the entire unit and accessory rack in a hall walk-in closet, but I would not hesitate to proudly display the Bespoke Jet anywhere in the house."

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum, $450 (reduced from $900)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum

Dyson via Best Buy

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum provides powerful suction for a deep clean. It offers a one-hour battery life.

"I feel at the medium setting the V10 outperforms my V7 in MAX, which says a lot about the performance of the new motor Dyson has built into the V10," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Dyson cordless vacuum. "In addition to the improved performance and battery life, the V10 has a redesigned dust bin/cyclone rotating it 90 degrees. I am also pleased that Dyson has a removable HEPA filter that can be easily cleaned as well... If you are looking for the best cordless vacuum currently on the market, the Dyson V10 is the one to beat."

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum, $450 (regularly $550)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum

Wayfair

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight, cordless stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum cleaner comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floor and one for carpet. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $450 (reduced from $500)

Dyson v15 Detect Absolute



Dyson

The Dyson v15 Detect Absolute is Dyson's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. It offers powerful suction with two advanced cleaner heads engineered for deep cleaning of pet hair and debris. The Dyson v15 Detect Absolute also comes with a built-in dusting and crevice tool.

Dyson v15 Detect Absolute, $750 (regularly $800)

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum

Shark via Amazon

This ultra-lightweight Shark vacuum weighs only three pounds. It features Shark's PowerFin roller plus a soft roller so you can seamlessly switch between cleaning carpets and other types of flooring. The cleaning appliance comes outfitted with powerful LED lights on the nozzle to help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair you might typically miss around your home.

This stick vacuum is corded, but customers who have purchased the Shark Vertex have appreciated that feature.

"Honestly, never having had a Shark or a stick vacuum before I didn't know what to expect but I'm thrilled. This small thing holds lots of power and is perfect for my apartment," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the device. "It does get a bit tiring for one hand after a while, but if you do it in sections it's easier. The pet attachment works so-so, but the double rollers do as told."

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum, $270 (regularly $299)

Related content from CBS Essentials