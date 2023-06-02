Watch CBS News
Wayfair Seating Sale: Save up to 60% on sofas, patio sets and more

By Kaylyn McKenna, Carolin Lehmann

wayfair-chaise-set-header.png
Wayfair

The Wayfair Seating Sale is on now. Right now, when you shop Wayfair, you can save up to 60% off on sofas, sectionals, chairs, patio sets and more. Looking to upgrade your living room or patio setup? This Wayfair sale is the perfect opportunity to save big on new furniture without breaking the bank. But hurry -- these seating deals won't last.

Top products in this article

Shop all of the Wayfair seating sale deals

Shop Wayfair deals

Best outdoor furniture deal: Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $385 (reduced from $1,103)

$385 at Wayfair

Best living room furniture deal: AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $1,070 (reduced from $2,299)

$1,070 at Wayfair

Why shop Wayfair? Like at Amazon, shipping on furniture pieces is typically fast and free. And while we see sofas and patio furniture go on sale at Wayfair all the time, many of the deals being offered during the Seating Sale are especially good.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Wayfair seating sale, happening now.

Best outdoor deals at the Wayfair seating sale

Save up to 60% on patio sets, outdoor loveseats and more.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise lounge set: $390

etta avenue mirabel reclining chaise set
Wayfair

These bohemian-inspired outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five different positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

Several color options have already sold out, so act fast if you want to score this incredible chaise lounge set.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $390 (reduced from $938)

$390 at Wayfair

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set: $385

lark manor joliet patio set
Wayfair

This four-person patio set includes a loveseat, two patio chairs and a table. All pieces are crafted from solid acacia wood. The chairs and loveseat come with comfortable yet durable cushions suitable for year-round use.

The set is currently available in three in-stock colors. One color option has already sold out, so don't delay.

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $385 (reduced from $1,103)

$385 at Wayfair

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $280 

knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set
Wayfair

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.  

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of a wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.  

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $280 (reduced from $400)

$280 at Wayfair

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set

Harbison Rectangular 6 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

This beautiful acacia wood outdoor dining set features chevron detailing. It seats six and includes a center hole to accommodate an umbrella. Find this set in three colors.

Lark Manor Harbison six-person outdoor dining set, $930 (reduced from $2,524)

$930 at Wayfair

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $870

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree Egg Swivel Patio Chair with Cushions
Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included. 

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $870 (reduced from $950)

$870 at Wayfair

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,640

Castelli Rectangular 8-Person Long Dining Set with Cushions
Wayfair

This eight-piece dining set is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table features an umbrella hole.The included chairs are stackable. 

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,640 (reduced from $3,780)

$2,640 at Wayfair

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions

Tempo Outdoor Teak Loveseat with Cushions
Wayfair

Looking for just a loveseat? Then pick up this midcentury-inspired teak wood piece with gray cushions from Wayfair. It's rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers.

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions, $1,060

$1,060 at Wayfair

Best sofa and indoor seating deals at the Wayfair seating sale

Upgrade your living room with a new sofa or shop more indoor furniture deals at Wayfair.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional: $1,070 (53% off)

allmodern concord 2-piece upholstered sectional
Wayfair

If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful AllModern sectional is currently 62% off at Wayfair. The upholstered sectional features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa. 

The sectional features hand-built frames made with ultra-durable, solid kiln-dried hardwood.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $1,070 (reduced from $2,299)

$1,070 at Wayfair

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair: $290

Angie Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair

This upholstered armchair features a coastal farmhouse-inspired style with a nautical striped pattern and nailhead trim. The seat cushion is removable for easy cleaning.

The chair is currently 59% off on Wayfair. Plus, if you buy two chairs you can get the second one for an extra 25% off.

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair, $290 (reduced from $714)

$290 at Wayfair

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa: $400 

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors. 

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa, $400 (reduced from $916)

$400 at Wayfair

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $350

binghamton-upholstered-armchair.png
Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 59% off at Wayfair. It comes in seven different upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $350 (reduced from $1,120)

$350 at Wayfair

Frary wide manual standard recliner: $580

Frary Wide Manual Standard Recliner
Wayfair

This manual recliner embraces mid-century modern style. It has two reclining positions, and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant. Save 30% on this furniture piece during the Wayfair seating sale.

Frary wide manual standard recliner, $580 (reduced from $1,110)

$580 at Wayfair

Kaylyn McKenna

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she's not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley, our resident canine correspondent and dog treat expert.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 3:32 PM

