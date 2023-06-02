Wayfair Seating Sale: Save up to 60% on sofas, patio sets and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

The Wayfair Seating Sale is on now. Right now, when you shop Wayfair, you can save up to 60% off on sofas, sectionals, chairs, patio sets and more. Looking to upgrade your living room or patio setup? This Wayfair sale is the perfect opportunity to save big on new furniture without breaking the bank. But hurry -- these seating deals won't last.

Top products in this article

Shop all of the Wayfair seating sale deals

Best outdoor furniture deal: Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $385 (reduced from $1,103)

Best living room furniture deal: AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $1,070 (reduced from $2,299)

Why shop Wayfair? Like at Amazon, shipping on furniture pieces is typically fast and free. And while we see sofas and patio furniture go on sale at Wayfair all the time, many of the deals being offered during the Seating Sale are especially good.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Wayfair seating sale, happening now.

Best outdoor deals at the Wayfair seating sale

Save up to 60% on patio sets, outdoor loveseats and more.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise lounge set: $390

Wayfair

These bohemian-inspired outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five different positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

Several color options have already sold out, so act fast if you want to score this incredible chaise lounge set.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $390 (reduced from $938)

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set: $385

Wayfair

This four-person patio set includes a loveseat, two patio chairs and a table. All pieces are crafted from solid acacia wood. The chairs and loveseat come with comfortable yet durable cushions suitable for year-round use.

The set is currently available in three in-stock colors. One color option has already sold out, so don't delay.

Lark Manor Joliet solid 4-person patio set, $385 (reduced from $1,103)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $280



Wayfair

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of a wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $280 (reduced from $400)

Lark Manor Harbison 6-person outdoor dining set

Wayfair

This beautiful acacia wood outdoor dining set features chevron detailing. It seats six and includes a center hole to accommodate an umbrella. Find this set in three colors.

Lark Manor Harbison six-person outdoor dining set, $930 (reduced from $2,524)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $870

Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $870 (reduced from $950)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,640

Wayfair

This eight-piece dining set is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table features an umbrella hole.The included chairs are stackable.

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $2,640 (reduced from $3,780)

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions

Wayfair

Looking for just a loveseat? Then pick up this midcentury-inspired teak wood piece with gray cushions from Wayfair. It's rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers.

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions, $1,060

Best sofa and indoor seating deals at the Wayfair seating sale

Upgrade your living room with a new sofa or shop more indoor furniture deals at Wayfair.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional: $1,070 (53% off)

Wayfair

If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful AllModern sectional is currently 62% off at Wayfair. The upholstered sectional features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa.

The sectional features hand-built frames made with ultra-durable, solid kiln-dried hardwood.

AllModern Concord 2-piece upholstered sectional, $1,070 (reduced from $2,299)

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair: $290

Wayfair

This upholstered armchair features a coastal farmhouse-inspired style with a nautical striped pattern and nailhead trim. The seat cushion is removable for easy cleaning.

The chair is currently 59% off on Wayfair. Plus, if you buy two chairs you can get the second one for an extra 25% off.

Sand and Stable Angie upholstered armchair, $290 (reduced from $714)

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa: $400



Wayfair

This modern, faux leather sofa converts to a twin-size sleeper. It features channel tufting with button accents and tapered legs. Find this sofa in two colors.

Seylow 81.5" faux leather convertible sofa, $400 (reduced from $916)

Binghamton upholstered armchair: $350

Wayfair

This chic upholstered armchair is currently 59% off at Wayfair. It comes in seven different upholstery color options and a choice of gold or silver legs.

Binghamton upholstered armchair, $350 (reduced from $1,120)

Frary wide manual standard recliner: $580

Wayfair

This manual recliner embraces mid-century modern style. It has two reclining positions, and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant. Save 30% on this furniture piece during the Wayfair seating sale.

Frary wide manual standard recliner, $580 (reduced from $1,110)

Related content from CBS Essentials