The Brooklinen Labor Day bedding sale is on now: Save 25% sitewide on sheets, comfy fall blankets and more

Brooklinen

Calling all Brooklinen fans! Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale is on now, offering shoppers a 25% discount on everything. Yes, everything on the site is on sale, including plush towels, cozy bathrobes and a plethora of bedding options to choose from.

For those not familiar with Brooklinen, think of long-stapled cotton, sustainable manufacturing practices (such as eco-friendly dyes and new organic linens) and modern, stylish colors and designs. Should you ever need to make a return, the company donates those returned goods to charity. Plus, the sheets, towels and robes are insanely soft.

Read on for our top Brooklinen Labor Day sale picks, or tap the button below to head directly to the sale.

Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundle



Brooklinen

This may be your best chance to score a discount on Brooklinen's bestselling bed bundle before the weather turns seriously chilly. The Luxe Sateen hardcore sheet bundle has more than 22,000 ratings, which is a lot for a brand site.

It's 25% off for Labor Day. And because it's a bundle, you also get to take advantage of an additional 10% bundle savings. Regularly $427 if purchased separately, this bundle is just $288 for a queen-size set.

This bundle includes a core sheet set (a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases), a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Sizes range from twin to California King and you get 16 color options to choose from, including striped patterns. The set is made of a cotton sateen weave, which makes the bedding have a silkier, heftier feel compared to other types of cotton weaves, such as percale.

The Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundle has a 4.5-star rating. One customer wrote, "I am someone who in his long life has never given more than a half-second's thought to what bed linens to buy. Probably haven't bought new ones in twenty years. Randomly and unthinkingly accepted a recommendation from a friend and bought these, and now, in the strangest way, I wake up every morning and congratulate myself about what a wise purchase I made. I'm not even sure what sateen is, but this is the bomb!"

Brooklinen Washed linen core sheet set

Brooklinen

The linen version of Brooklinen's core sheet set is an excellent choice for hot sleepers. Made from 100% European flax, these light, airy sheets are more breathable than cotton, which will help reduce the chance of waking up hot and sweaty in the middle of the night.

The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases that include envelope closures. Sizes include a twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king. There are ten color options available, ranging from a seasonal fresh moss to a terracotta.

"I'm in love with these sheets," says one Brooklinen reviewer. "I'm a very hot sleeper and usually wake up sweaty, but not with these sheets. You know that amazing feeling when you flip your pillow over for the cool side? Well, that's what these sheets feel like all the time."

Regularly $259, you can get these 4.5-star-rated sheets for $194 this Labor Day at Brooklinen.

Brooklinen organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle

Brooklinen

It's a great time to buy an organic cotton bedding set from Brooklinen. The bedding retailer's organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle starts at $360 right now when you factor in the 25% Labor Day savings and 10% off bundle discount.

This set includes a core sheet set, which comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, as well as a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Sizes include a full, queen, king and California king. There are six colors to choose from.

The organic cotton hardcore sheet bundle has a four-star rating on the site. One reviewer wrote, "Got the 100% organic cotton bedding (sheets, duvet cover and pillow cases) and like all Brooklinen products they were even better than expected - so soft and cool that we don't want to get out of bed! Luxurious and unbelievably comfortable and so glad we indulged ourselves!"

Brooklinen Super-Plush Turkish cotton bath towels



Brooklinen

These ultra-soft, extra-thick towels offer spa-like comfort. Former CBS Essentials editor Lily Rose, is a big fan. "I didn't realize how terrible my original towels were until I wrapped myself in one of these," Rose said. "Brooklinen's towels are so comfy I always look forward to putting one on the second I get out of the tub."

The set comes with two bath towels (measuring 30" x 58") and there are 13 color options, including nine "essential" colors and four seasonal.

Lily isn't the only one who is a fan of the towels. The two-piece set has a 4.4-star rating on Brooklinen. One customer called these "the best towel purchase ever!", adding: "Have been so pleased with these towels. Out of the box these were thicker and softer than previous comparable purchases. The softness and absorbency have not diminished. I would definitely recommend these towels!"

Brooklinen lightweight textured throw blanket

Brooklinen

This large 50" x 70" blanket is another favorite of our CBS Essentials shopping expert Lily Rose. "This blanket is my current favorite for summer. It's super soft and cozy, but it's still lightweight and breathable. It's become my go-to for days when I want the comfort of a blanket while lounging on the couch, but don't want anything heavy that will make me overheat.

This throw blanket comes in three fun colors, including sand, dried rose and basil, and has a five-star rating on Brooklinen. One reviewer wrote, "I love this throw. It is a very soft cotton with a nice bunchy texture and just the right size - not too big, not bulky, just perfect."

Brooklinen down alternative mattress topper



Brooklinen

Mattress toppers are a great tool to employ when you need extra cushioning between you and your mattress. Brooklinen's cozy down-alternative mattress topper provides exactly that with its soft microgel fill.

It can fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick, is made of a cotton shell and contains a waterproof barrier that'll protect your mattress from accidental spills. And because it's made of down alternative, this is a great option for people with household allergies.

The down alternative mattress topper has a 4.2-star rating. One reviewer wrote, "I love my mattress topper. I started renting a furnished unit and the bed was very hard and uncomfortable at first, but once I bought this, it made all the difference in the world for me. Now I can sleep peacefully! This is probably my favorite item at Brooklinen!"

Brooklinen Mulberry silk pillowcase

Brooklinen via Amazon

Laying on this super-soft silk pillowcase will both feel soothing and potentially protect your skin and hair from friction damage that can happen while sleeping. The pillowcase comes in two sizes, including standard and king, and features a unique shooting-star pattern that will make resting your head down at the end of the day extra special. (If that pattern isn't your style, there are six other colors and styles to choose from, including white, pink and stripes.)

The Mulberry silk pillowcase has a 4.7-star rating on the brand's site. One reviewer wrote, "I purchased the Mulberry Silk Pillowcase in deep blue with stars 2 months ago and I just can't get enough of it. It's absolutely gorgeous in person, and I love how the stars sort of shine off the silk fabric. I washed it several times and it stayed the same shape and quality as I initially purchased it."

Another customer said, "These pillowcases have been great! My hair seems healthier and my skin has also improved since using these. Highly recommend!"

Brooklinen down comforter

Brooklinen

The down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort, including lightweight, all-season and ultra-warm.

The comforter's down cluster fill is hypoallergenic, comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400-thread-count shell and has loops on every corner so it'll stay in place within a duvet cover. You can get this in three sizes, including a twin/twin XL, full/queen and king/California king. Prices start at $150 for the twin size this Labor Day at Brooklinen.

This Brooklinen comforter has a 4.6-star rating from customers. One reviewer wrote, "I purchased the ultra-warm twin down comforter for my elderly mother. She loves it. It replaced two fleece blankets, one shaggy blanket, one I think polyester comforter, and one room heater she slept with."

Another customer said, "Perfect weight and level of warmth for a summer/cool night."

Brooklinen Dreamweave waffle robe

Brooklinen

Slipping into this thick robe will make for an even more relaxing post-shower rest. The robe is made of cotton (a naturally absorbent fabric) and contains a waffle weave throughout, a pattern designed to enhance the absorbency of the garment. The robe comes in five sizes and four colors, including white and botanical green.

The Brooklinen Dreamweave waffle robe has a 4.5-star rating on Brooklinen. One reviewer wrote, "Wow this robe is so soft and comfy. I bought it for my husband and he wears it every single day. It's even hard to get him to change into his regular clothes because he just wants to hang out in his robe all day!"

Another customer said, "These robes are SO comfy and only get softer with each wash. They're very absorbent after showering, comfy while relaxing in bed, and generally make you feel like you're having a spa day! Highly recommend. Also, it doesn't hurt to order a size up; only makes it feel more luxurious :)."

Modern check lambswool throw blanket

Brooklinen

Get into the spirit of fall by splurging on this super warm and soft lambswool throw blanket. The plaid pattern and earth tones present in the checked throw will enhance its overall coziness, and will look beautiful draped across your bed or couch. It measures 51" x 75" ensuring full coverage during those drafty nights throughout both winter and autumn.

The Modern check lambswool throw blanket has a 4.8-star rating. One reviewer wrote, "The softest blanket I've ever had...it's so luxurious. It is the perfect balance of lightweight, cozy, warm, and beautiful."

Another reviewer said, "Love the pattern and colors of this throw blanket, it's taken the prime spot on the living room couch. Way softer than I imagined for being wool!"

