Best twin XL mattress pads for college dorm rooms

You don't know what you're going to be walking into when you and your kid meet their dorm room bed for the first time. Those mattresses have often times been used by plenty of other students, acquiring years' worth of dust and grime. If you can't afford to buy your college kid their own mattress, the next best solution is a mattress pad. Mattress pads offer an extra layer of comfort to sleepers, a barrier between your kid and a used mattress, as well as another level of protection for the mattress itself.

To help you find the right mattress pad for your kid, we've chosen the best mattress pads for college dorm rooms that you can order online. All of our picks are designed to fit Twin XL-sized mattresses, which is the size most commonly supplied in college dorm rooms in 2024.

The best mattress pads for college dorms in 2024

Check out our mattress topper picks from our favorite home retailers, including Wayfair and Target. All these picks are customer-loved, with customer review scores of 4 stars or better (where applicable).

Best thick mattress pad for college dorms: The Twillery Co. Newburg ultra plush 3" inch mattress pad

College mattresses aren't known for their comfort. So to ensure your kid feels like they are sleeping on clouds while away from home, get them this extra-thick mattress pad from The Twillery Co.

The mattress pad is three inches thick and provides cushioning with a down alternative fill, so it's like sleeping on top of a duvet insert. What's more, it can be cleaned in the washer and dryer.

The Twillery Co. Newburg has a 4.5-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "I've had this topper for a month so far and it's definitely helped me get a more comfortable night's sleep. Would recommend!"

Another customer said: "So comfortable. Feels like sleeping in the clouds."

Best budget mattress pad for college dorms: Room Essentials quilted mattress pad

You can't go wrong with Target when it comes to affordable back-to-school supplies. This Room Essentials quilted mattress pad is just $10, a great price for parents who are already overwhelmed by how much dorm necessities cost.

Because of its low price, don't expect this to have as padded a feel to it as our other top picks. It may provide an extra layer of comfort with its microfiber material (a soft, synthetic fabric) and its quilted construction, however, its primary function is to just cover a mattress.

Despite this, the Room Essentials quilted mattress pad has a 4.3-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "This mattress pad is perfect for our new memory foam bed. It protects but doesn't hinder the effect of the memory foam."

Best splurge: Marriott mattress topper

Give your kid the gift of sleeping on a hotel bed by getting them a mattress topper used in luxury hotels. The Marriott mattress topper is pricier compared to other mattress toppers, but it will provide a lot of extra comfort that your kid will no doubt appreciate. Plus, it may end up lasting longer than its more affordable counterparts thanks to its cotton material (cotton is known for being a strong fabric).

This strength will also ensure that the pad stays on the bed as your kid adjusts their sleeping position throughout the night (after all, these were designed to accommodate hotel guests). The fill is made of polyester, which may provide a little additional warmth to sleepers (synthetic fabrics, like polyester, heat up the body).

Buy this mattress pad now and you can get 20% off your purchase.

Best waterproof mattress pad for college dorms: Madison Park heavenly soft waterproof mattress pad

This mattress topper is waterproof, so it should stop liquids from getting past its fabric. Even though it's waterproof, the mattress pad should feel cozy too. The pad is filled with an alternative down, which will provide a nice layer of padding to sleepers. Plus, it's hypoallergenic, which may provide some relief to those with household allergies.

The Madison Park heavenly waterproof mattress pad has a 4.3-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "I got this mattress cover for my daughter's bed. She has slept on it now for almost a month and says that it is very comfortable. It's just enough extra padding for her without taking away from the firmness of her mattress. She loves it so much I have caught her sleeping on it without a sheet. It's super soft. Definitely recommend."

Best cooling mattress pad: Niagara Sleep Solution bamboo mattress pad

Those who suffer from overheating at night will appreciate this bamboo mattress pad. Bamboo is known for being moisture-wicking.

The pad is finished with pillow-top cushioning that will add a cloud-like sleeping experience to the bed. It's machine washable and can handle mattresses up to 20 inches deep. What's more, it's currently on sale for $5 off (make sure you add the available coupon before checkout).

The Niagara Sleep Solution bamboo mattress pad has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Our kids have this on their beds. They are both hot-natured and they say it keeps them cool and makes the bed more comfortable than what it is. It is easy to put on and wash."

Another customer wrote, "I am a FT night shift CNA and I wasn't sleeping good at all. I was hot and uncomfortable waking up in pain. After getting this my sleeping issues have disappeared. I've had it a little over a week and I am so glad I got it."