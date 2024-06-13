Watch CBS News
Manhunt underway in Houston after inmate escapes from courthouse

By Cara Tabachnick

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped Thursday during a Houston courthouse appearance after holding a staffer at knifepoint, police and officials said.

The inmate, Joshua Nigel Thomas Sanders, 35, was in custody for three burglaries and one unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Harris County Sheriff's office said at a news conference. Sanders appeared at the 1301 Franklin Street courthouse at about 3:30 p.m. local time, authorities said. He held a court staffer at knifepoint, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement, before fleeing the courthouse. 

"Earlier today, one of our employees was held against her will by a man with a knife who apparently escaped from official custody," Ogg said. "We are thankful and grateful that she was not physically harmed during this incident."

The sheriff said Sanders got into a car after escaping the courthouse, then the female driver crashed the car and the inmate fled the scene. There were no injuries.

"The general public should be on heightened alert that this man has yet to be apprehended, but we are confident that law enforcement will be able to find and apprehend the suspect," Ogg said in the statement. 

Marine units searched the bayou for the suspect. Sanders has no fixed address, the sheriff said, and authorities believe he has a knife. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

