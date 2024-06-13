The best luggage deals for summer 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

School's out and work has been put on notice: Vacation season is here. That means it's time to get in gear for that summer trip you've been looking forward to all year by stocking up on the right gear.

First things first, you need to do a bag check. Taking a trip with the wrong luggage can be a serious vacation buzzkill. See, quality luggage (which doesn't have to be expensive, btw) can make your summer travel so much smoother, from the family trip to the Grand Canyon to that couple's trip to Venice (Italy or California, your choice).

So before you pack it in and hit the road, check out these luggage deals. You'll be so happy you did.

Save up to 40% at Samsonite now

Samsonite

If you're looking to save money on time-tested Samsonite luggage, now is a great opportunity -- the brand has marked down a number of its most popular spinner suitcases, backpacks, duffels and more ahead of summer. You'll save up to 40%, plus get free shipping.

One of the best deals available right now is on the Silhouette 17 carry-on spinner. The 4.8-star-rated polycarbonate carry-on features a retractable handle with incremental height adjustments, an included packing cube, tie-down straps, a removable laundry bag and an interior battery pocket that supports the included USB charging port.

Regularly $290, you can get the Silhouette 17 spinner at Samsonite for just $174.

Monos summer sale: Save up to 20%

Monos

Monos manufactures high-quality, affordable polycarbonate suitcases for the discerning frequent flyer, plus a line of hybrid suitcases that incorporate aluminum into their construction. Right now, you can save up to 20% on top-quality Monos luggage for summer.

Monos offers a 100-day trial period and a limited lifetime warranty. We've tested the Monos carry-on and found it durable and easy to maneuver.

Monos suitcases come in an array of great colors with handy features, like an effortless telescopic handle, ample pockets and compartments with zippers, and an easy-to-use lock. The Monos Carry-On Plus and the Monos Carry-On Pro are currently on sale.

Away luggage: Save at least $50 on a suitcase and carry-on set

Away

If you're searching for an Away luggage summer sale, this is a great chance to save. Away, one of our favorite luggage brands, is offering a bundle deal. You can get $50 off any carry-on when you purchase it with a checked bag for a limited time, add another checked suitcase to save $100.

CBS Essentials' own Fox Van Allen owns a piece of Away luggage. "This single piece of luggage has been such a travel game changer," he says. "No matter how much I stuff into this suitcase, it always rolls around the airport as if it was light as a feather. It's almost magical how easy it is to move Away luggage."

Away offers a limited lifetime warranty on its polycarbonate, aluminum and nylon luggage. The warranty covers cracks or breaks in the luggage shell, wheels or handles that break or become unusable, broken zippers and fabric tears that make the front pocket unusable.

Travelpro Platinum Elite expandable softside luggage: $450 ($80 off)

TravelPro

Taking the whole family on a summer vacation? Grab one of the largest suitcases in Travelpro's luxury Platinum Elite series. The 29-inch size provides an expansive 143.5 liters to comfortably fit everyone's belongings.

This softside luggage is crafted with stain-resistant textiles and stylish leather touches for good looks and durability. The interior organization system helps keep contents neatly packed, with built-in accessories, a foldable garment section and a removable, TSA-compliant toiletries pouch.

For extra packing room, the bag can expand an additional 2 inches. This spacious suitcase comes in multiple color options, so you can assign one particular color to everyone in your family. Or you can accessorize.

Normally $530, right now you can get this suitcase for just $450 at Amazon.

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set: $108 (50% off)

Amazon

Looking for an affordable luggage set that can hold up trip after trip? The Rockland 4-piece set is your best bet.

The bundle includes a 28-inch rolling bag, a 24-inch rolling bag, a 19-inch rolling bag and a 14-inch tote. With seven color options, there's a color for everyone in the family.

While these softside bags aren't nearly as durable as hardside models, they're still great for the price. They come with a lined interior, detachable shoulder straps, roomy main compartments and zippered security pockets.

If you need an affordable luggage set that covers all your packing needs, this versatile 4-piece Rockland collection is built to last trip after trip.

You can get this four-piece set for just $93 at Amazon right now, which is 50% off its normal price.

Samsonite Omni PC hardside expandable luggage: $129 ($20 off)

Amazon

This durable and lightweight carry-on suitcase is a great and affordable choice if you want to make sure your belongings don't get crushed. The polycarbonate shell will take care of that.

This spinner luggage's size meets most airlines' carry-on requirements and its four oversized wheels mean it's super simple to roll around wherever you need it. You can even carry it instead thanks to the lightweight design.

Security is also ensured through side-mounted TSA locks to deter theft attempts. For added peace of mind, Samsonite offers a 10-year limited warranty against defects.

This piece is on sale for just $140 at Amazon right now, which is $20 off its retail price.

Delsey Paris Chatelet Air hardside luggage: $270 ($51 off)

Amazon

This polycarbonate hardside luggage looks like the most luxurious piece you'll see this side of Louis Vuitton, but it's much more affordable. It's lightweight and rugged with a high fashion touch that calls to mind high-profile designers. With leather accents, refined stitching, and all the hallmarks of expensive taste, it's everything you need for a fun overnight trip or a few days away.

It has double spinner wheels for a smooth roll and a TSA-approved combination lock to make sure your belongings on the inside stay there. Plus, it has an ergonomic handle and soft-grip side if you want to carry it like a suitcase.

Snag this carry-on at Amazon right now for $220 with Amazon Prime, or shop the full set on sale at Delsey Paris where you can get 25% off your order of $200 or more.

U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay expandable softside luggage: $120 ($60 off)

Amazon

This budget duo of large and medium softside luggage is made from durable polyester and has plenty of pockets for easy organization and access on the outside.

Each bag has a special gusset with a 2-inch expansion so you can pack just a few more items in, for that little bit of extra space. In addition, there are compression straps to keep your items from moving everywhere in transit.

Each bag has a push-button multi-stage handle that you can extend to different heights as well as four 360-degree spinner wheels to help you get from one place to the next.

This terrific luggage set is currently $120 at Amazon, regularly priced at $180.

Wrangler Quest luggage set: $110

Amazon

Wrangler makes much more than pants, as you'll see with this 2-piece hardside luggage set with a check-in suitcase and a 20-inch carry-on.

Each piece of luggage comes with a durable outer shell available in four different colors and a contrasting black zipper, both with the Wrangler logo on one side.

These bags expand to give you additional room, and they have an expandable push-button handle system so you can glide through the airport (or wherever you're traveling from) with ease on your way home and back.

If you're looking to spend as little as you can on quality luggage that'll get you from point A to point B without bursting open, this is a great price. Technically not on sale, this set is so well priced, we couldn't help but pass it on.

What kind of luggage should you buy?

For plane travel, one large checked suitcase may be enough for a family of three or four depending on how long you'll be gone. You might even want to add a carry-on for each person if your airline lets you have a free carry-on bag per passenger. You could also do a combination of checked bags and carry-ons. Whatever you choose, don't forget to add an AirTag or other smart tracker to make finding your luggage easier when the plane lands. Opting for bags with built-in locks is a good idea too, just so you can keep prying eyes away from what you're taking with you.