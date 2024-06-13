Biden says he won't commute any sentence Hunter gets: "I abide by the jury decision"

President Biden on Thursday said "no," he will not commute any sentence his son, Hunter, receives for his conviction on three counts of felony gun charges.

The president already said he will not pardon his 54-year-old son, something he reiterated during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Italy on Thursday.

"I'm extremely proud of my son, Hunter," Mr. Biden said. "He has overcome an addiction. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not gonna do anything. I said I abide by the jury decision. I will do that. And I will not pardon him."

After the formal news conference concluded, a reporter asked the president if he will commute his son's sentence.

"No," Mr. Biden responded.

President Biden speaks during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on June 13, 2024, in Savelletri, Italy. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Commuting a sentence entails shortening or ending a sentence, such as a prison sentence. Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, but he has not yet been sentenced. It's not clear whether he will face prison time. And his legal team is expected to make appeals.

Jurors agreed with prosecutors that Hunter Biden lied about his drug use on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form when he bought a revolver, ammunition and a speed loader on Oct. 12, 2018, in Wilmington, Delaware. Federal law prohibits unlawful users of controlled substances from possessing firearms.

A number of Hunter Biden's family members attended the trial, including first lady Jill Biden. But Mr. Biden stayed away from the courthouse, flying to Delaware to visit his son and family only after the trial concluded.

Nancy Cordes contributed to this report