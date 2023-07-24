Watch CBS News
Essentials

Best sectional couches for your family living room in 2023

By Carolin Lehmann, Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Castlery Owen Chaise Sectional Sofa
Castlery

Do you spend a lot of time with friends and family sitting on the living room couch? Then it's time for a furniture upgrade. There are plenty of eye-catching sectionals available online right now, including ones you can customize to your living room.

The best sectional couches in 2023

A sectional is a couch that's made up of modular units. Typically, a sectional is arranged in an L-shape or U-shape. But you can also use sectional pieces separately, or configure them in a more custom way. Sectionals have the benefit of being as big or as small as you need them to be. 

Below, the coziest and highest-rated sectionals for your family living room, available to order online at WayfairCastleryAnthropologie and more. Find sectionals in a range of colors, styles and sizes. There are even pit sectionals that the whole family can lay down on ahead.

TikTok famous couch: Homall modern U-Shape sectional sofa

Homall Modern U-Shape Sectional Sofa
Walmart

This sectional recently went viral on TikTok and sold out, but the gray version is back in stock now. If you're ready to upgrade your living room, you'll want to act fast before Walmart sells out again.

The U-shaped sectional comfortably seats four people, with two standard couch seats and two chaise seats. The sectional is made with velvet fabric upholstery and plush loose back pillows for a sophisticated yet cozy couch on a budget.

"I am pleasantly surprised by the high quality of this couch! It looks elegant and is very comfy, wrote one Walmart reviewer who bought the couch. "I can't believe it's so inexpensive."

Homall modern U-shape sectional sofa, $377

$377 at Walmart

Top Wayfair sectional: Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea

Chelsea Wide Symmetrical Modular Corner Sectional
Wayfair

After "Bachelor" stars Sean and Catherine Lowe commissioned a pit-like sofa, their Instagram followers wanted one of their own. Now the duo sells this pit sofa at Wayfair in three colors. The medium-firm couch is ideal for movie night (or for watching reality TV), seating up to six people comfortably. Rated 4.6 stars at Wayfair.

Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea wide symmetrical modular corner sectional (120" x 80'' x 40" high), $2,700 (reduced from $2,900)

$2,700 at Wayfair

Also at Wayfair: Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise
Wayfair

This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three. Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,940 (reduced from $3,396)

$2,940 at Wayfair

Made-to-order sectional: Anthropologie Katina petite chaise sectional

Anthropologie Katina Petite Chaise Sectional
Anthropologie

Think a sectional is out of the question just because you have a small space? Think again. This made-to-petite chaise sectional from Anthropologie is relatively small and can be customized with different fabrics and colors. Allow five months for delivery.

Anthropologie Katina petite chaise sectional (84" x 63" x 34" high), $2,498 and up

$2,498 and up at Anthropologie

Custom sectional: Anthropologie relaxed Saguaro

Relaxed Saguaro Sectional
Anthropologie

This gorgeous low-back sofa comes in standard colorways, or you can customize your own (though delivery times for custom sofas are about 5 months out). Choose the chaise's orientation, the sofa size, the fabric type and color and the leg finish at Anthropologie.

Anthropologie 108" relaxed Saguaro sectional (108.75" x 62.5" x 32.25" high), $3,598 and up

$3,598 and up at Anthropologie

Burrow Range four-piece sectional lounger

Range 4-Piece Sectional Lounger
Burrow

Choose from four fabric colors and three leg finishes in this sectional lounger from Burrow. Thanks to its modular design, you can add more pieces as your family grows. The couch's fabric is stain-resistant.

Burrow Range four-piece sectional lounger (91.5" x 60.5" x 28" high), $1,799

$1,799 at Burrow

Arhaus Coburn six-piece pit sectional

Coburn Six Piece Pit Sectional
Arhaus

This splurge-worthy pit-sectional option is stain- and spill-resistant. Choose from 14 colors and materials. This gray hue pictured is the most affordable right now.

Arhaus Coburn six-piece pit sectional (124" x 81" x 28"), $3,999 (reduced from $6,699)

$3,999 at Arhaus

Related content from CBS Essentials:

Carolin Lehmann
11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 11:30 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.