5 top-rated bidets that install in minutes

Toilet bidet attachments are environmentally friendly and can help you save money on toilet paper. Amazon

Bidet attachments have been making a splash long before the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a run on toilet paper in 2020. If you haven't used a bidet yet, you may still be wondering what all the hype is about.

Depending on the bidet model and settings, bidets clean you after you use the toilet via a stream of warm or room temperature water that streams out a nozzle. Devotees claim the bidet experience leaves them feeling cleaner than using toilet paper. Plus, bidets are more environmentally friendly and more affordable (in the long run) than toilet paper.

Unlike more expensive standalone bidets, bidet attachments work with the toilet you already own. Take a look at the five top-rated toilet bidet attachments from Tushy and Amazon that install in minutes below.

Tushy Spa 3.0

Tushy

Tushy's Spa 3.0 features an adjustable temperature setting and an automatic self-cleaning nozzle. It comes with a 9-foot hot water hose and does not require electricity or additional plumbing (though Tushy says the bidet will need to be near a sink to work correctly). You can choose from 10 different knob and attachment color combinations, making it one of the most aesthetic bidet choices of the bunch.

Tushy Spa 3.0, $119 (reduced from $149)

Bio Bidet Duo

Amazon

This non-electric bidet attachment from Bio Bidet features water temperature and pressure controls, plus self-cleaning dual nozzles. It comes with 78-inch and 26-inch metal connector hoses.

"The bidet does a great job of cleaning," reviewer Joel Steverson says. "We're definitely using less toilet paper than before."

Bio Bidet Duo, $64 (reduced from $79)

Zen Bidet Warm

Amazon

Control both water jet strength and temperature with this warm water bidet attachment from Zen Bidet. It has self-cleaning nozzles, and comes complete with a stainless steel braided hose (for cold water), stainless steel T-adapter, polyurethane hose (for hot water) and plumber's tape.

"This bidet attachment is a dream to use," reviewer Pug Martin says. "It took a bit of practice to know exactly where to sit so that both nozzles are aiming where they should, but now it's second nature."

Zen Bidet Warm, $50 (after coupon)

Luxe Bidet Neo 320

Amazon

This Luxe Bidet bidet attachment has a second "feminine nozzle" with a softer spray that's helpful postpartum or during menstruation. Like the other options above, it too features a temperature-control knob. Another standout feature: Its nozzle automatically retracts behind a guard gate after each wash to help ensure it stays clean.

Luxe Bidet Neo 320, $52

Tushy Travel

Tushy

You can bring the bidet experience with you where ever you go with the handheld Tushy Travel. Fill this portable bidet with water and squeeze it to spray. It's retractible and subtle, and is available in four colors.

Tushy Travel, $29

