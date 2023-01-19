CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so if you haven't already bought your significant other a gift, it's time to start shopping. Thankfully, Walmart has tons of great Valentine's Day gift options available at budget-friendly prices.

There are tons of great options from traditional Valentine's Day gifts, like jewelry or cologne. to giftable tech. like the Beats Solo3 headphones and Apple Watch 8. Keep reading to find the best Valentine's Day gifts at Walmart.

Best Valentine's Day gifts at Walmart

Walmart has tons of great gift options to give all of your loved ones this Valentine's Day.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $124. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $124 (reduced from $159)

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eu So Fresh perfume

Walmart

This sweet perfume is described as a "spirited incarnation" of the original Marc Jabos Daisy perfume. The scent features top notes of raspberry and grapefruit with deep layers of wild rose and a musky, sophisticated finish of warm plum and cedarwood.

"One of my favorite scents and I definitely will be buying it again. I've always wanted a Marc Jacobs fragrance and the price was perfect," writes one reviewer on Walmart's website. "It smells amazing and the top of the bottle is too cute."

Both the 2.5 oz bottle and the 4.25 oz bottle are also on sale at Walmart ahead of Valentine's Day.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eu So Fresh perfume (2.5 oz), $67 (reduced from $118)

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eu So Fresh perfume (4.55 oz), $79 (reduced from $118)

Nostalgia My Mini Heart waffle maker

Walmart

Make a special breakfast for your Valentine with this adorable (and affordable) mini waffle maker. This pink mini waffle maker creates heart-shaped waffles that your partner or your family will love.

Nostalgia My Mini Heart waffle maker, $30

Brilliance Fine Jewelry heart pendant necklace

Walmart

Heart-shaped jewelry is a Valentine's Day classic, and right now you can get this adorable pendant from Brillance Fine Jewelry at Walmart for $78. The pendant necklace is made with 18k gold over sterling silver and round clear crystals.

Brilliance Fine Jewelry heart pendant necklace, $78

Starbucks Valentine's Day coffee mug set

Walmart

This cute mug set is the perfect gift for the Starbucks fanatic in your life. The gift set comes with a Starbucks coffee mug and a bag of Starbucks Cafe Verona dark roast coffee wrapped in a bow with a gift tag.

Starbucks Valentine's Day coffee mug set, $11

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $389

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $389 (reduced from $399)

Versace Eros cologne

Walmart

This Versace Eros cologne is a great Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life. The woody fresh scent features notes of mint, cedar and vanilla.

The product has a 4.7-star rating, with one reviewer writing, "I bought this for my husband as a gift. It has an intoxicating but not over bearing scent. It lasts a long time."

Versace Eros cologne, $53 (reduced from $75)

Versace Eros cologne (3.4 oz), $69 (reduced from $92)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a great Valentine's Day gift for the crafter or DIY-enthusiast in your life. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

27" Asus TUF gaming monitor

Walmart

If you're dating a gamer, a new gaming PC monitor is a great gift. The Asus TUF gaming monitor is on sale right now at Walmart for over $100 off list price. It boasts a 1080p HD display, 1-millisecond response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)

Beats Solo3

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $131

Best Valentine's Day gifts from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

CBS Essentials readers have been going crazy over the cute and affordable The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart. Check out some of the best gift options from Ree Drummond's line.

The Pioneer Woman mini hearts ceramic baking dish set

Walmart

This 3-piece Velntine's Day baking set is quite a steal at only $20. The set includes three heart-shaped ceramin baking dishes with lids. The set makes a great gift for any baking enthusiast or Pioneer Woman fan. It's also a great buy for yourself if you want to share some homemade treas with your loved ones this Valentine's Day.

You can currently buy the set in pink, red, teal or a multi-colored set with one of each color.

The Pioneer Woman mini hearts ceramic baking dish set, $20

The Pioneer Woman puffer jacket: $20 (save $20)



Walmart

Keep your valentine warm with a cute puffer jacket from The Pioneer Woman. Puffer jackets are one of the hottest winter trends this year, and right now you can get this cozy puffer from The Pioneer Woman for 50% off. The puffer jacket is reversible with a vibrant quilted pattern on one side and a cozy sherpa material on the other.

The Pioneer Woman puffer jacket: $20 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker: $40

Walmart

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen essentials: Walmart has rolled back prices on a number of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware and appliances. You can get a new single-serve coffee maker, complete with Ree Drummond's signature floral prints, for just $40 right now. That's a savings of $10.

Walmart reviewers rave about this 4.2-star-rated single-serve Hamilton Beach coffee maker that brews up to 10 ounces of coffee via K-cup pods or up to 14 ounces via ground coffee. "There is no clock to program, no brew size to program," says one verified purchaser. "All you have to do is pop in your pod or use the cup for your own coffee. Put in your water and brew. It is as simple as that."

"I would highly recommend this product," the reviewer concludes.

The Pioneer Woman FlexBrew single-serve coffee maker, $40 (reduced from $50)

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set: $25

Amazon

This adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes; full/queen and king.

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $25 (reduced from $69)

