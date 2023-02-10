Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Valentine's Day is only a few days away, so if you don't have all of your shopping wrapped up, you're going to want to place your final orders soon. Thankfully, Amazon has a great selection of Valentine's Day gifts, including beauty items, jewelry, the latest tech and more with ultra-fast shippping.

To help you find the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, we've compiled the best Amazon Valentine's Day gifts across several categories, including jewelry, tech and beauty. Some of our favorite gift options are even on sale right now.

Best Valentine's Day jewlery gifts at Amazon

Jewlery is a classic Valentine's Day gift. While you might not typically associate Amazon with jewelry, the online retailer actually has tons of great options for Valentine's Day.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace



Fettero via Amazon

Shopping for your minimalist Valentine? This 14k gold-plated initial heart necklace makes a simple but romantic gift.

Fettero tiny gold initial heart necklace, $13 after coupon (reduced from $14)

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets

Mealguet via Amazon

These matching engraved bracelets are a great gift for you and the Valentine who prefers to wear something subtle instead of something pink or covered in hearts. The matching bracelet set is made with stainless steel and can be engraved with 21 different romantic sayings.

Mealguet personalized stainless steel engraved couple link bracelets, $26

Cealxheny beaded drop earrings

Cealxheny via Amazon

Go bold this Valentine's Day without breaking the bank. These boho-inspired heart earrings look festive in red. The beaded baubles are also available in pink, white, yellow and multi-color.

Cealxheny beaded drop earrings, $10

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace

Cilili via Amazon

This paperclip chain necklace is plated in 18-karat gold. The necklace features an eye-catching enameled heart pendant, which can be ordered in eight different colors.

Cilili forever love heart pendant necklace, $13

Angara ruby infinity heart pendant necklace

Amazon

This natural ruby pendant necklace features a heart-shaped ruby with sparkling diamond accents. You can choose between sterling solving, 14K gold, 14K white gold and platinum depending on your sweetie's metal preference.

Angara ruby infinity heart pendant necklace, $309 and up

Best Valentine's Day tech gifts at Amazon



From earbuds to smartwatches, there are tons of tech gifts to choose from that your partner will love.

Aura Carver digital photo frame

Amazon

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos from your iPhone or other smart devices. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness and dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode. It also offers wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

You can load the frame up with your favorite photos of you and your partner for a lovely Valentine's Day gift.

Aura Carver digital photo frame, $149

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)

Cricut Easypress 2

Amazon

If your partner enjoys crafting, a Cricut can be a fun, unexpected Valentine's Day gift. This heat-press machine (available in two sizes, 9 by 9 inches and 12 by 10 inches) eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. In short, it makes applying a decal on a T-shirt a breeze.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $100 (reduced from $189)

The larger model is ideal for bigger projects like sweatshirts.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (12" x 10"), $195 (reduced from $239)

Apple AirTags

Apple via Amazon

An Apple AirTag will help the recipient keep track of important items. It's a great gift for anyone who loves to travel, as many people like to use AirTags to track their checked luggage. Stick one inside a suitcase, within a pocket or encased in a key chain. Then, use your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device to track the location. It's also a fun stocking stuffer for pet owners as some people like attaching AirTags to their pet's collars for tracking.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $99

Dr Massage Prowlr massage gun

Amazon

This orbital massage gun is a thoughtful gift for a loved one this Valentine's Day. It provides a unique massage experience with needing and sweeping motions designed to mimic a real massage. It comes with three massage heads and 3 different speed settings to allow the user to customize the massage to their needs and preferences.

Right now, you can save over $100 on this top-rated massage gun on Amazon.

Dr Massage Prowlr massage gun, $135 after coupon (reduced from $250)

HP Sprocket portable printer

Amazon

This HP Sprocket printer allows you to print all of your favorite memories together, making it an excellent Valentine's Day gift.

With the HP Sprocket, you can print photos instantly from your phone library or social media. You can also add unique frames, filters, stickers and more with the free HP app.

HP Sprocket portable printer, $77 (reduced from $130)

Ellie Rose crystal wireless charger



Amazon

If your valentine likes crystals, consider this beautiful crystal wireless charger. The charger comes in rose quartz, which is perfect for Valentine's Day, and holographic quartz. The charger has fast-charging capabilities to provide a quick charge to your smartphone. It also acts as an elegant piece of decor.

Ellie Rose crystal wireless charger, $40

Best Valentine's Day beauty gifts at Amazon

Help your partner indulge in a bit of self-care with these lovely beauty gifts this Valentine's Day.

Fleur & Bee Discovery set

Amazon

Fleur and Bee is a vegan skincare line that uses natural ingredients. This detox clay face mask unclogs and purifies the skin while providing a relaxing experience.

Fleur and Bee detox face mask, $23 (reduced from $30)

You can also gift the Fleur & Bee discovery set which includes deluxe sample sizes of the brand's most popular skincare items including an eye cream, a hydrating moisturizer, a brightening moisturizer, a hydrating serum and a vitamin c serum.

Fleur & Bee Discovery set, $23 (reduced from $39)

Laneige lip sleeping mask

Amazon

Treat someone to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich, leave-on lip mask from Laneige for Valentine's Day.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Filorga Oxygen-Glow face mask

Amazon

This mask features hyaluronic acid to give your face a radiant and hydrated glow in only 10 minutes. Face masks are a great gift to give your partner a bit of relaxation and TLC. Hydrating masks like the Filorga Oxygen-Glow face mask are particularly helpful during the winter and early spring as the cold can often dry out your skin.

Filorga Oxygen-Glow face mask, $39 (reduced from $49)

Lavanila perfume

Amazon

This Madagascar vanilla scent is a classic fragrance choice that offers a warm aroma. It is carefully crafted by natural perfumers with a a unique blend of sugar cane alcohol and essential oils.

Lavanila perfume (1.7 oz), $48

Lavanila perfume (0.32 oz rollerball), $16

Sigma Beauty New Mod eyeshadow palette

Amazon

This top-rated eyeshadow palette offers plenty of rosy and smokey shades perfect for Valentine's Day. It includes 14 buildable eyeshadow shades with a mixture of finishes including matte, shimmer and metallic. The eyeshadow palette is also cruelty-free and is part of Sigma Beauty's clean beauty program.

Sigma Beauty New Mod eyeshadow palette, $49

There is also a smaller version with eight shades.

Sigma Beauty New Mod mini eyeshadow palette, $29

Best cozy Valentine's Day gifts at Amazon

Snuggle up with your partner and these cozy Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket

Amazon

This 10-foot-by-10-foot, extra-large throw blanket is the perfect cozy gift this Valentine's Day. With this spacious blanket, you won't have to worry about anyone stealing the covers -- it leaves plenty of room for you and your partner to snuggle up for a cozy movie night. Though it's still compact enough to fit into a normal washing machine for easy cleaning.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)

You can also gift the Big Blanket Co Premier Plush blanket for even more comfort.

Big Blanket Co Premier Plush blanket, $259

Naot unwind slippers

Amazon

These cozy slippers include mattress foam padding, soft fleece and a plush design to keep your feet cozy and warm. They're a great cozy gift for any of the women in your life this Valentine's Day.

Naot unwind slippers, $60 and up

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket



Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $50 (reduced from $55)

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee gift set: $35



Amazon

This gift set makes a fun gift for the coffee lovers in your life. It comes with four bags of specialty coffee from four different countries. The gift box also includes a postcard from each country with the story behind the coffee.

Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee gift set, $32 after coupon (reduced from $35)

There is also a World of Tea sampler set if you are buying a gift for someone that prefers tea.

Atlas Coffee Club World of Tea gift set, $25

Aromatique Smell of Spring textured glass candle

Amazon

This candle comes in a chic texture glass container, allowing the candle to double as decor. The candle has notes of hyacinth, jasmine, and rose for a fresh, floral scent.

Aromatique Smell of Spring textured glass candle, $17

You can also shop more scents from Aromatique on Amazon to find the perfect candle for your partner.

Aromatique Sorbet textured glass candle, $17

Aromatique Smell of Gardenia textured glass candle, $21

Aromatique Vaelncia Orange textured glass candle, $20

Aromatique Pomelo Pomegranate textured glass candle, $17

Bearpaw Alyssa winter boot

Bearpaw

This cozy Bearpaw Alyssa boot is perfect for anyone looking to hop on the short boot in 2023 trend this year. The ankle boot features a sheepskin and wool blend lining to keep your feet warm all winter.

Bearpaw Alyssa winter boot, $55 and up

Best Valentine's Day kitchen gifts at Amazon

If your partner loves to cook, kitchen items can be a thoughtful gift. You can also use this kitchen gifts to whip up a special breakfast or treat for your partner on Valentine's Day.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great Valentine's Day gift for coffee lovers.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $80 (regularly $100)

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker

DASH via Amazon

If the way to your Valentine's heart is through their stomach, a plate of mini heart-shaped waffles could do the trick. Simply whip up a batch of waffle batter, plug in the mini waffle maker to heat, pour the batter over the 4-inch nonstick surface and close the maker. After just a few minutes you'll have an adorable (and delicious) token of your affection.

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $20

Glazed ceramic fondue set



Zen Kitchen via Amazon

Nothing says romance like a pot of fondue, and with this fun and festive fondue pot set you can keep the romantic date nights rolling and serve fondue at home whenever the mood strikes.

This set includes ceramic bowls that are safe to set over an open flame to heat the chocolate or cheese the old fashioned way. The heart-shaped glazed ceramic bowls are also microwave and dishwasher safe for easy prep and clean up. The set comes with one large serving pot and six small bowls.

Glazed ceramic fondue set, $30 (reduced from $35)

De Buyer crepe pan

Amazon

Crepe are another great option for cooking up a romantic treat on Valentine's Day. This De Buyer crepe pan offers the perfect cooking surface for creating, flipping, and plating delicate and delcious crepes. The pan is made in France and features a durable alloy steel material.

De Buyer crepe pan, $35

Best Valentine's Day travel gifts at Amazon

If you're Valentine loves to travel -- or if you're planning a romantic getaway for Valentine's Day-- check out these travel gift ideas.

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag

Amazon

This durable, eco-friendly duffle bag is a great gift for anyone that enjoys traveling in style. The large opening makes it easy to pack and the small luggage band on the back makes it easy to attach to your wheeled suitcase handle.

Delsey Chatelet 2.0 Weekender Travel Duffle Bag, $204 after coupon (reduced from $223)

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag

Amazon

This Baggallini crossbody bag is designed to protect your belongings and information when you travel. It is water-resistant and made with RFID-blocking technology. It provides a comfortable hands-free wearing experience that is perfect for day trips and exploring while on vacation.

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag, $44 (reduced from $50)

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage



Amazon

If you're hoping to travel more in 2023 or planning a romantic Valentine's Day getaway, you might want to take advantage of this deal on the Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage. This best-selling suitcase has a 4.5-star Amazon rating and it's currently 22% off.

Find a great deal on the Delsey Paris Chatelet, which has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight, suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside luggage, $165 (reduced from $232)

Cabeau Fold 'n Go travel throw blanket

Amazon

Stay cozy and warm during your next flight with this compact throw blanket. Travelers can use this Fold 'n Go as a blanket, a cozy pillow in a case, a seat cushion or lumbar support during flights and travels. It comes with a compact carrying case for easy transport.

Cabeau Fold 'n Go travel throw blanket, $25

Cabeau travel eye mask: $20

Amazon

This eye mask is designed to block light while sleeping on the plane. It features added padding and an adjustable nose bridge for maximum comfort. It also comes with memory foam earplugs to block out noise on a plane or in a noisy hotel.

Cabeau travel eye mask, $20

Valentine's Day gift guides

As always, check back to CBS Essentials for more Valentine's Day gift guides for every special someone in your life. We will continue to bring you the best Valentine's Day gift ideas and deals through February 14.

