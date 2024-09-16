CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Travel with greater peace of mind by getting a TSA-approved luggage lock. Attaching a lock to your suitcases, carry-on backpacks or duffel bags will ensure that your personal items won't get taken out of your luggage while in transit, in the hotel, or locked up at the train station.

Any luggage lock will work for that kind of protection, but a TSA-approved luggage lock is even better, and, in our opinion, always worth the extra expense. These luggage locks allow TSA agents do to their job with greater ease, should they be required to search your bags. They also won't damage your lock in the process, because they have their own means of opening it.

With so much travel happening now with leaf-peeping season, we rounded up the best TSA-approved luggage locks you can find online. Check out our top picks, which are all customer-loved and boast a four-star rating or higher from shoppers.

Best TSA-approved luggage locks:

Best TSA-approved luggage lock: Forge TSA-approved cable luggage locks

Amazon

These are the bestselling luggage locks on Amazon, boasting a 4.7-star rating out of more than 17,000 ratings from customers. And it's easy to see why. First, you get great value for the price. The price of one luggage lock in this set is less than what you'd pay for some individual locks, so you might as well get the pack of four. These extra will come in handy, as you can put one on your checked bag, carry-on suitcase, travel backpack and more. This pack will be especially convenient for families traveling.

We love that it comes with an alert that activates when TSA agents have unlocked your lock, not to mention the color choices, ranging from lime green to lavender. Plus, you can change your combination at any time, which is not all that common with combination locks in general.

The four pack of Forge TSA-approved cable luggage locks has more than 14,500 five-star ratings from shoppers. One reviewer wrote, "These work great. Bought the cheap ones. They were junk. These are very good."

Another customer said, "I do quite a bit of flying and appreciate these locks. Not only do they work well but they're pretty too. A win-win!"

Best TSA-approved key luggage lock: Master Lock 4689T TSA-approved keyed lock

To ensure the utmost security, some people may feel more comfortable with a lock that has a key. This Master Lock offers that level of assurance. The keyfob has a hole that you can easily loop through your keyring. And with two, you can put one on your suitcase as well as a personal item with zippers. What's more, you can get these for 31% off for a limited time.

The Master Lock 4689T TSA-approved keyed lock has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "The locks held up during a two-week vacation in Japan that had to cover seven cities in 13 days. I was relieved every time my luggage came off a different flight that the locks had done their job!"

Another customer said, "We have to store our luggage a lot when traveling in Europe. These are perfect for securing our luggage."

Best affordable TSA-approved luggage lock: Master Lock TSA luggage lock

Amazon

Value aside, if you don't need a two- or four-pack of luggage locks, don't get them. If you're a one-suitcase kind of traveler, get this single luggage lock from Master Lock. It's only $9, and with its metal materials, including steel, it can take all kinds of beatings in transit. It comes in four colors and has a slim shackle cable, which may be easier to stick through zippers.

The Master Lock TSA luggage lock has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Works great! We used these locks on our backpacks in the more ~nefarious~ cities we visited in Europe, and didn't have any issues!"

Another customer said, "Well made and has a good feel to them. Easy to access. Was exactly what I needed for a recent trip. Was able to secure backpack zippers that were ill-arranged."

Most versatile TSA-approved luggage lock: BV Store TSA-approved luggage travel lock

Amazon

This luggage lock two-pack stands out for its long and thin shackle cable. Some traditional shackles are too thick to fit into some zippers, but with this slim cable, you'll likely have more success with the zippers on a wider range of travel bags and luggage. They could also be used for securing your gym locker, a cabinet or shed door at home.

In addition to its multi-use capabilities, we also like that this comes with a red button that reveals itself if someone has opened your lock.

The BV Store TSA-approved luggage travel lock has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "[The lock] gives you more flexibility than traditional TSA locks for various bags where the traditional lock would not work."

Another customer said, "Love these travel locks. The length and flexibility of the chain part is very helpful, which Is what drew me to these locks."

Best splurge TSA-approved luggage locks: Tumi assorted three-pack TSA locks

Nordstrom

Leave it to Tumi to create a stylish and luxurious version of a product as purely functional as a TSA lock. If you have the extra money and want to go high end with your luggage locks, splurge on this Tumi set.

The set comes with luggage locks made up of three different colors, including red, a shiny silver and a striking gunmetal black. The contrasting colors on the Tumi logo make sure that the designer name is visible to all.

We've written extensively about Tumi as a luggage brand, so we're confident that you'll get style as well as quality with this purchase.