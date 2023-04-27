CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

If you don't have a smart home, now's a great time to set one up. And one way to do that is by buying the best smart plugs. They make it super-easy to automate your smart lights, thermostat and home security systems.

And if you're not sure what automation can do your house, hey, glad you asked: Pre-program your thermostat to save money on energy bills or just take some of the work out of your bedtime routine. Pre-program your lights so that, whenever it's beer-o-clock in your house, your lights get the memo and go into party mode. Or just make it easier to relax on vacation with a security system that turns on and off, on its own, whenever it makes sense.

Putting together a network of smart devices may sound complicated and expensive, but smart plugs make it a snap, and affordable. A small-but-mighty device can plug directly into your outlets and take commands via app or smart assistant. From there, you can turn your lights on or direct other tech with just a tap or even your voice.

The best smart plugs are simple, compatible with a wide variety of smart devices, and won't break the bank. But which smart plug option is right for your home? Shop our picks for the best smart plugs in 2023.

Top smart plugs:

Best overall smart plug: Wemo smart plug, $27

Best budget smart plug: TP-Link Kasa Ultra Mini smart plug, $10

Best outdoor smart plug: Wyze Plug outdoor smart plug, $18

The best smart plugs in 2023

The best smart plugs are easy to install, affordable and can take orders via app or voice command. These plugs essential to building your smart home, no matter what devices you pair with it.

Wemo smart plug

Amazon

This smart plug is one of, if not the best, you can buy. Its compact footprint and budget pricing make it an excellent pick for any household. Plus, it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, unlike some of its other brethren. Plus, it also has a special "Away" mode that you can program to turn your lights off and on automatically for while you're away.

An Amazon customer called it a great compact controller: "For what it is and does, the Wemo Smart Plug is a great device. I have no complaints and recommend it for smart home use or even something as simple as a timer or standalone appliance or light controller."

Wemo smart plug, $27

GE Cync indoor smart plug

Amazon

This midrange plug boasts a versatile app and reliable control via app or voice. It doesn't require an additional hub for other features, and everything can be set up straight from your phone or smart device. It's compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa devices, and it allows for hassle-free scheduling with multiple pre-programmed light scenes to choose from.

An Amazon buyer was pleased to find there were "no issues" after setup: "These work well, and I feel safer using the GE brand as opposed to brands I've never heard of. Even if you just use them to trigger lamps, they're very practical and save you effort over time."

GE Cync indoor smart plug, $15

TP-Link Kasa Ultra mini smart plug

Amazon

This budget-priced smart plug is the cheapest on the market. But that doesn't mean it isn't worth buying, not by a long shot. In fact, it's well worth its lower price, with a wealth of automation features. It supports both Google Assistant and Alexa, while offering the ability to schedule lights and control them via your favorite automation platform. It also has a great app for simple, breezy setup.

One Amazon buyer praised it for its simplicity: "I have my whole house set up with smart lights. This plug let me light up my tree. Let the laziness ensue! Very easy to set up and connects to Alexa in a snap."

TP-Link Kasa Ultra mini smart plug, $10

Wyze Plug outdoor smart plug

Amazon

If you're using a variety of outdoor smart devices like lighting or security cameras, an outdoor smart plug is a must. This Wyze plug is an unassuming black box with a small footprint and two outlets, each with independent LED lights to highlight what's currently active. It's rated to withstand the elements, and each outlet has a useful cover to protect it when not in use. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant, and can set up schedules based on the time of day as well as motion trigger zones.

An Amazon buyer called it "so practical": "This plug is perfect to use outside, I use it to control my pool pump and have the option to turn it on or off with the app on the phone."

Wyze Plug Outdoor smart plug, $18

HBN Wi-Fi dual outlet smart plug

Amazon

The HBN smart plug comes with two outlets, each controlled independently of one another. Even with an additional outlet, it's still compact enough to save room for your second outlet either above or below. You can activate one or both plugs at your convenience, with either controlled via app or voice command through Alexa or Google Assistant. You can also name the outlets to help better identify them should you have multiple smart plugs enabled simulaneously.

An Amazon buyer praised this dual smart plug's simple setup: "Make sure you use the Smart Life app. These are so easy to set up. Like having the advantage of two sockets from one outlet. Bought two and both work well with Alexa."

HBN Wi-Fi dual outlet smart plug, $10

TP-Link Kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip

Amazon

This smart power strip offers six smart plugs in one for homes with the need for multiple outlets. It brings the reliability and simplicity of the Kasa line to the world of power strips, which is a great solution for anyone with large homes or families who need an abundance of devices. It has a built-in surge protector and includes three USB ports for additional connections. Setup is a breeze with the Kasa app, and it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It includes physical buttons for further customization as well.

An Amazon buyer proclaimed "Kasa is king": "I've been buying Kasa smart plugs and switches for over 5 years now and they know how to make a good product. They are easy to program and always reconnect to WiFi whenever they lose power or if the network goes down. This strip delivered AND the outlet plug is flat enough that the table doesn't have to stick out all funny."

TP-Link Kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip, $27

Emporia smart plug with energy monitoring

Amazon

For energy-conscious buyers, the Emporia smart plug has it all. It monitors how much power your connected devices are drawing in real time, so you can see it all in the Emporia app. That way you can see what kind of electrical load you're dealing with at any given point. It also connects with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It's a standard smart plug otherwise, though it's important to keep in mind that it's only compatible with 120 volt outlets. It can be controlled via voice, though, and it also includes the ability to set timers.

An Amazon buyer stated that it "works perfectly": "Very easy to setup, and makes it super easy to monitor the power consumption of a device with their app. I use it together with the energy monitor in my panel. You can group this one under a circuit, so that there is no double-counting. Exactly what I was hoping for."

Emporia smart plug with energy monitoring, $12

How to choose the best smart plug

With so many different smart plugs available, it can be difficult to determine which one works best for you and your home.

Not all smart plugs are created equal. Make sure the plug you choose works with your preferred smart home ecosystem, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. That way, you'll get seamless integration with your existing devices and smoother voice control setup.

Another crucial factor is the plug's size and design. Some models can be bulky, and they can block adjacent outlets when plugged in. Look for a compact design that won't hog all the outlet space, especially if you plan on using multiple smart plugs. There are smart strips available for those use cases, so you don't have to stack plugs on top of each other in a single outlet.

You may also want to do some research on the smart plug's app and if it's compatible with voice controls. A user-friendly app will make setup and control a breeze, so look for one with positive reviews and an intuitive interface. Clarify whether you need a hub for additional features or if the app is all that's required. This may save you some frustration later on.

Energy monitoring features can also be a plus for those who want to keep an eye on their power consumption, too. Some smart plugs provide real-time usage data and even suggest ways to save energy, making your home greener and your wallet happier. It's always a good idea to shave some money off of your electric bill, too.

Related content from CBS Essentials: