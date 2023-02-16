CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Google

Are you warming up to the purchase of a new smart thermostat? With utility bills rising all across the nation, now is an excellent time to consider investing in a smart thermostat to keep the heat (and the bills) down. Smart programmable thermostats can help you automate the temperature in your home and limit energy usage when you're not home.

We've compiled the best smart thermostats in 2023 to help you find the best thermostat for your home.

There are many contenders for the title of the best smart thermostat. Finding the one that best fits your home can be a challenge, though. To help you find the right thermostat and cut down on your energy bill, we've compiled the best smart thermostat models and sets from Google Nest, Amazon, Honeywell and Ecobee.

Keep reading to find the best smart thermostats in 2023.

Best Google Nest smart thermostats in 2023

Google Nest smart thermostats are popular smart thermostat options. They're easy to install and work with other Google Home devices.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Google via Amazon

Like other smart thermostats, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. And like its competitors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled remotely via an app.

Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it daily; it uses them to adjust the temperature to your preferences. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.

The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95% of home heating and air-conditioning systems.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat, $199 (reduced from $249)

Google Nest Thermostat

Google via Amazon

The standard Google Nest thermostat is the third-best-selling programmable thermostat on Amazon.

Like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, the Google Nest smart thermostat looks out for your energy bill, and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) Google says that installation will take you about 30 minutes or less; the same amount of time it says you'd need to set up the Google Nest Learning Thermostat.

Google Nest Thermostat, $109 (reduced from $130)

Best Honeywell smart thermostats in 2023

Looking to save on heating costs this year? Then consider investing in one of these budget-friendly smart thermostats.

Honeywell Home RTH9600WF smart thermostat



Honeywell via Amazon

This Honeywell Home smart thermostat has a color display screen (that can even show you the day's weather forecast), and it can be controlled via a variety of A.I. assistants, including Alexa and Google Assistant. Please note, Honeywell says a C-wire power adapter is required.

Honeywell Home RTH9600WF Smart Color Thermostat, $140 (reduced from $169)

Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi smart thermostat

Amazon

The Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi smart thermostat allows you to easily adjust the temperature from your mobile device or compatible smart home device. You can also add smart room sensors to focus the temperature on multiple rooms to fit your needs.

It's also energy star certified, meaning that it meets strict energy efficiency guidelines and won't rack up a high energy bill.

Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi smart thermostat, $154 (reduced from $180)

Best Ecobee smart thermostats in 2023

Ecobee smart thermostats are another popular option in 2023. Explore the company's most popular and newest models below.

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat

Ecobee via Amazon

Formally known as the Ecobee3 Lite SmartThermostat, the energy-saving Ecobee Lite comes complete with a power-extender kit. (But it doesn't require a C-wire.) You can control it with your Android or iOS device.

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, Black, $144

You can also get a bundle with an Ecobee3 Lite smart thermostat and a two-pack of Ecobee SmartSensor security devices for your doors and windows.

Ecobee Lite SmartThermostat, Black & SmartSensor for doors and windows 2-Pack, white, $213 (reduced from $259)

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium

Amazon

Ecobee's new, premium smart thermostat features voice control with Siri and Alexa. This Ecobee premium thermostat also includes a built-in air quality monitor and smart sensor.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium, $240

Best budget smart thermostats in 2023

Looking to save on heating costs this year? Then consider investing in one of these budge-friendly smart thermostats.

Wyze programmable smart thermostat

Amazon

The Wyze programmable smart thermostat is a sold, budget, friendly option. It offers an easy setup process and provides helpful usage tracking insights, The Wyze thermostat can be controlled via a mobile app or with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Wyze programmable smart thermostat, $79

Amazon Smart Thermostat



Amazon

The Amazon smart thermostat is the No. 1-selling programmable thermostat on Amazon. List prices start at $60 for a smart thermostat without a C-wire (or, common-wire) power adapter kit. You may need a C-wire adapter to properly hook up your smart thermostat -- or you may not, depending on your current thermostat. (Best to check before you buy.)

As you might've guessed, the Amazon Smart Thermostat works with Alexa, but it's not a two-way communication device. If you want to tell it that you're leaving the house, and that you want it to adjust the air conditioning accordingly, then you need to give that instruction through the Alexa app or via an Alexa-enabled device.

Amazon smart thermostat, $80

Benefits of smart thermostats

Not sure if a smart thermostat is right for you? Explore the benefits of smart thermostats below to learn more about why you may want to install one in your home.

Lower energy bills

A new smart thermostat could end up saving you quite a bit of money on electricity or gas -- enough to pay back the thermostat many times over. A summary of studies on Nest thermostat usage show "savings equal to about 10% to 12% of heating usage and electric savings equal to about 15% of cooling usage in homes with central air conditioning."

Voice and mobile app control

The best smart thermostats will also work with your existing smart home devices including smart speakers along. They also often have compatible mobile apps that let you control the temperature at home from anywhere.

Forgot to adjust the thermostat before you left the house? No problem, change the settings from anywhere so that you're not wasting energy on heating or cooling the house when nobody's home. You can even log back in later to adjust the temperature to your liking before you arrive home again. Want to turn up the heat without getting out of the covers? Ask Alexa or Google Assistant. Hands-free temperature adjustments are a major perk of having a smart thermostat.

Temperature automation

Love to some extra heat when you wake up in the morning or need the room cool to fall asleep at night? Some smart thermostats can learn your daily routine and temperature preferences to automatically adjust your home's temperature to your preferences throughout the day.

