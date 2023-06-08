CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

eyecrave / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Swapping out an old, basic showerhead for a shiny, new model is an easy (and often inexpensive) way to upgrade not only a bathroom's design, but also your morning routine.

Whether you're looking to invest a few hundred dollars into a spa-like experience, or you just want to replace your rental's dingy-looking showerhead, there are lots of models to choose from.

To simplify the daunting task of finding the perfect showerhead, CBS Essentials has gathered a selection of traditional and rainfall-style options. These include established brands such as Kohler and American Standard, as well as more affordable options from customer-loved brands such as SR Sun Rise and AquaDance.

What do these brands all have in common? A four-star rating or higher, plus tons of positive reviews. Keep reading to explore the best showerheads in 2023.

Top products in this article

Sprig handshower infusion upgrade kit, $189

Kohler wall-mount showerhead, $73 (reduced from $114)

Velen rainfall showerhead and handheld combo, $48 (reduced from $80)

Great value and performance: Kohler wall-mount showerhead

Kohler's high-end fixtures have a reputation for quality, and this wall-mounted showerhead is no exception. It may look basic, but users rave about the brand's catalyst air-induction spray, which offers a strong, even flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute.

One reviewer said that it "revolutionizes" the shower. "The aerating showerhead, which is generally larger in diameter than the standard type, draws in air and mixes it with the water so that you receive more of a rain-like experience when you shower. It makes the water more comfortable in the sense that it has a softer feel due to the air mixed in with the water, and gives a wider water dispersal pattern."

Kohler wall-mount showerhead, $73 (reduced from $114)

Luxurious showerhead upgrade: American Standard Spectra Versa

American Standard

A three-in-one shower system courtesy of American Standard, the Spectra Versa can be used as an 11-inch showerhead, four-function hand shower or a combination of both, delivering a flow rate of two gallons per minute. The system features hassle-free installation via existing plumbing, with no need to drill extra holes in tile or the ceiling.

"This product is beautifully made and very easy to install," writes one reviewer, who gave the shower device a five-star rating. While this model may require a thorough reading of the directions and viewing an instructional video, the reviewer promises that "someone who is not very handy should have no trouble installing it."

American Standard Spectra Versa showerhead, $325

Budget rain shower upgrade: SR Sun Rise rain combo set

SR Sun Rise/Amazon

Looking for a modern-style showerhead, offering a consistently powerful, rain-like shower even with low water pressure? SR Sun Rise's sleek and sophisticated mounted showerhead can transform a basic shower into a spa-like experience at a reasonable price. In addition to great reviews, this model also boasts another impressive feat: It's the top-selling product in the Bathtub & Shower Systems category on Amazon.

"This kit is very high quality. Unlike most modern faucet sets, this thing is made of solid metal, not chrome-plated plastic. It's heavy brass with a thick chrome plating," says one reviewer, declaring it a "great value for the money."

SR Sun Rise rain combo set, $134

Best budget handheld showerhead: Hopopro

Hopopro/Amazon

This under $30, easy-to-install handheld showerhead is an excellent value, according to Amazon reviewers, offering a 2.5 high gallons per minute (1.8 gpm in California, where there is a limit due to drought) and six flow functions.

"This showerhead is fantastic," raves one reviewer. "Very easy to install and functions perfect(ly)." Like many reviewers, she notes that it easily transforms from a traditional showerhead to a hand-held. "It's really great for the price and we are super pleased with this purchase!"

Hopopro 6-function handheld showerhead, $27 after coupon (reduced from $40)

Multi-functioning showerhead under $50: AquaDance premium rainfall showerhead

Some people prefer a traditional showerhead, while others appreciate a spa-like rainfall. With AquaDance's popular multi-functioning dual showerhead, you can enjoy both.

According to reviewers, installation of this high-pressure gadget is simple. It also seamlessly switches between a mounted and hand-held device. One self-proclaimed "shower snob" couldn't stop raving about the showerhead. "I need water pressure. We live way out in the country and are remodeling a 70's farmhouse. This showerhead is freaking amazeballs! Yes, the rain function is light pressure, as (it) should be, but that massage function about sent me through our new tiled wall," she exclaimed. "It literally took dirt off my skin from 1985."

AquaDance premium 6-function high-pressure rainfall showerhead, $35 (reduced from $46)

A combination rainfall-and-handheld showerhead: Velen rainfall showerhead and handheld combo

Walmart

Looking to give your bathroom a luxury makeover on the cheap? Then head to the Walmart website. The budget retailer just drastically cut the price of this reviewer-loved rainfall showerhead. It's 12 inches wide and promises high pressure water flow with five different spray modes. There's a handheld showerhead included, which comes with a 70-inch hose.

"Amazing showerhead," says one Walmart reviewer. "It has surprisingly powerful water pressure!"

"Best shower system I have owned," another satisfied reviewer adds.

Velen rainfall showerhead and handheld combo, $48 (reduced from $80)

A showerhead with infusions: Sprig handshower infusion upgrade kit

Sprig by Kohler

If you're ready to upgrade your current showerhead, pick up this Kohler Awaken handshower that integrates the shower infusion pods. It has a 60-inch shower hose, a cradle attachment and it comes with three sample shower infusion pods.

Sprig handshower infusion upgrade kit, $189

A showerhead add-on: Sprig shower infusion starter kit

Sprig by Kohler

If you don't want to invest in a new showerhead, pick up this shower infusion starter kit. It installs onto your existing showerhead in just minutes. This kit also comes with three sample shower infusion pods.

Shower infusion starter kit, $139

Pick up some more shower infusion pods while you're at it. This essentials pack includes all six scents in a sample size: breathe (eucalyptus and mint), focus (clary sage and patchouli), shield (tea tree and rosemary), recharge (bergamot and lemongrass), relax (chamomile and green tea) and sleep (lavender and vanilla).

Shower infusion pod essentials pack, $21

Related content from CBS Essentials