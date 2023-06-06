Watch CBS News
Essentials

The Kohler Numi 2.0 is the most advanced smart toilet of 2023 -- and it's on sale

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kohler 30754-PA-0 NUMI 2.0 Comfort Height Smart Toilet
Amazon

The Kohler Numi 2.0 toilet typically costs around $13,000, making it more than a splurge for most. It's on sale now for just $8,625 -- but that's still pretty steep. However, this tricked out toilet may be the thing you need to complete your smart home. So what makes this toilet worth its still-astronomical price point?

Related: How we choose our products

This Kohler smart toilet can do everything and more. It has ambient-colored lighting, a built-in speaker system and a heated seat. It works with your voice assistant so you can ask Alexa to create your ideal experience. It also has heated, integrated personal cleansing, a dual flush and a motion-activated opening and closing seat and cover. Its bowl is even automatically misted prior to use for more effective rinsing while flushing. Find this toilet in white on Amazon for the most affordable price and in both white and honed black on the Kohler site. 

All are on sale now.

Kohler 30754-PA-0 Numi 2.0 comfort height smart toilet (white), $8,625 (reduced from $11,500)

$8,625 at Amazon

Kohler 30754-PA-HB1 Numi 2.0 comfort height smart toilet (honed black), $9,938 (reduced from $13,250)

$9,938 at Kohler

More toilets to consider

When toilet shopping, first consider the different toilet features on the market. There are smart toilets that have bidet attachments and more, and there are standard toilets. There are wall-mounted toilets, or you can go for floor-mounted. Toilets come in different heights -- you may find chair-height easiest for sitting down. And there are more features, such as soft-close lids and lids that automatically open. Plus, how do you want your toilet to flush? Do you want two buttons on top of your water tank or a lever on the side?

Find the ideal toilet for your home by checking out more of the best toilets on Amazon, according to their owners, below. These toilets have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer revoews. Find reviewer-loved toilets from KohlerAmerican Standard and more brands ahead.

Woodbridge B-0960S toilet with smart bidet seat and wireless remote

WOODBRIDGE B-0960S toilet
Amazon

This smart toilet offers a posterior wash, feminine wash and pulsating wash option. It features adjustable water pressure and filtration. Its seat activates a self-cleaning bidet/spray wand, the toilet flushes upon your departure for hands-free operation and automatically opens as you approach.

Woodbridge B-0960S toilet with smart bidet seat and wireless remote, $915

$915 at Amazon

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever SM-1T254 St. Tropez toilet

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever SM-1T254 St. Tropez toilet
Amazon

If you're seeking simple option that still looks sleek, pick up this toilet. It comes in four colors. Flush options include dual buttons on top or a side lever. The seat has a soft-closing feature.

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever SM-1T254 St. Tropez toilet, $283

$283 at Amazon

Woodbridge T-0019 cotton toilet

WOODBRIDGE T-0019 Cotton Toilet
Amazon

This toilet promises easy cleaning with no bends or corners to gather dust. It's at chair height to make sitting down and standing up easy, and it's soft closing. Find it with three top button color options.

Woodbridge T-0019 cotton toilet, $362

$362 at Amazon

Kohler K-3999-0 Highline toilet

Kohler K-3999-0 Highline toilet
Amazon

Try this comfortable chair-height toilet from Kohler. Note that a toilet seat is not included.

"The height is perfect for us and does not cause the legs to fall asleep as [our previous toilet] did," an Amazon reviewer says. "In addition, the seat will not move."

Kohler K-3999-0 Highline toilet, $269 (reduced from $457)

$269 at Amazon

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever Ivy SM-WT450 wall-hung toilet

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever Ivy SM-WT450 Wall Hung Toilet
Amazon

How about a wall-hung toilet? This glossy white one has two flush buttons and a soft close seat. Find it in three colors. This toilet has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon.

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever Ivy SM-WT450 wall-hung toilet, $175

$175 at Amazon

American Standard 288DA114.020 288DA.114.020 toilet

American Standard 288DA114.020 288DA.114.020 Toilet
Amazon

This affordable American Standard toilet has a PowerWash rim that scrubs the bowl with each flush. Find it in elongated and round shapes. It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.

American Standard 288DA114.020 288DA.114.020 toilet, $155 (reduced from $250)

$155 at Amazon

Horow HWMT-8733 small toilet

HOROW HWMT-8733 Small Toilet
Amazon

This toilet is compact, but that doesn't mean the seat is uncomfortable. Space is saved with its tank shape and size, not with its seat. This toilet offers two flush options and has a soft closing seat. 

Horow HWMT-8733 small toilet, $230 (reduced from $279)

$230 at Amazon

Related content from CBS Essentials

Carolin Lehmann
11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 3:55 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.