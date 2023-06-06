The Kohler Numi 2.0 is the most advanced smart toilet of 2023 -- and it's on sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Kohler Numi 2.0 toilet typically costs around $13,000, making it more than a splurge for most. It's on sale now for just $8,625 -- but that's still pretty steep. However, this tricked out toilet may be the thing you need to complete your smart home. So what makes this toilet worth its still-astronomical price point?

This Kohler smart toilet can do everything and more. It has ambient-colored lighting, a built-in speaker system and a heated seat. It works with your voice assistant so you can ask Alexa to create your ideal experience. It also has heated, integrated personal cleansing, a dual flush and a motion-activated opening and closing seat and cover. Its bowl is even automatically misted prior to use for more effective rinsing while flushing. Find this toilet in white on Amazon for the most affordable price and in both white and honed black on the Kohler site.

All are on sale now.

Kohler 30754-PA-0 Numi 2.0 comfort height smart toilet (white), $8,625 (reduced from $11,500)

Kohler 30754-PA-HB1 Numi 2.0 comfort height smart toilet (honed black), $9,938 (reduced from $13,250)

More toilets to consider

When toilet shopping, first consider the different toilet features on the market. There are smart toilets that have bidet attachments and more, and there are standard toilets. There are wall-mounted toilets, or you can go for floor-mounted. Toilets come in different heights -- you may find chair-height easiest for sitting down. And there are more features, such as soft-close lids and lids that automatically open. Plus, how do you want your toilet to flush? Do you want two buttons on top of your water tank or a lever on the side?

Find the ideal toilet for your home by checking out more of the best toilets on Amazon, according to their owners, below. These toilets have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer revoews. Find reviewer-loved toilets from Kohler, American Standard and more brands ahead.

Woodbridge B-0960S toilet with smart bidet seat and wireless remote

This smart toilet offers a posterior wash, feminine wash and pulsating wash option. It features adjustable water pressure and filtration. Its seat activates a self-cleaning bidet/spray wand, the toilet flushes upon your departure for hands-free operation and automatically opens as you approach.

Woodbridge B-0960S toilet with smart bidet seat and wireless remote, $915

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever SM-1T254 St. Tropez toilet

If you're seeking simple option that still looks sleek, pick up this toilet. It comes in four colors. Flush options include dual buttons on top or a side lever. The seat has a soft-closing feature.

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever SM-1T254 St. Tropez toilet, $283

Woodbridge T-0019 cotton toilet

This toilet promises easy cleaning with no bends or corners to gather dust. It's at chair height to make sitting down and standing up easy, and it's soft closing. Find it with three top button color options.

Woodbridge T-0019 cotton toilet, $362

Kohler K-3999-0 Highline toilet

Try this comfortable chair-height toilet from Kohler. Note that a toilet seat is not included.

"The height is perfect for us and does not cause the legs to fall asleep as [our previous toilet] did," an Amazon reviewer says. "In addition, the seat will not move."

Kohler K-3999-0 Highline toilet, $269 (reduced from $457)

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever Ivy SM-WT450 wall-hung toilet

How about a wall-hung toilet? This glossy white one has two flush buttons and a soft close seat. Find it in three colors. This toilet has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon.

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever Ivy SM-WT450 wall-hung toilet, $175

American Standard 288DA114.020 288DA.114.020 toilet

This affordable American Standard toilet has a PowerWash rim that scrubs the bowl with each flush. Find it in elongated and round shapes. It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.

American Standard 288DA114.020 288DA.114.020 toilet, $155 (reduced from $250)

Horow HWMT-8733 small toilet

This toilet is compact, but that doesn't mean the seat is uncomfortable. Space is saved with its tank shape and size, not with its seat. This toilet offers two flush options and has a soft closing seat.

Horow HWMT-8733 small toilet, $230 (reduced from $279)

