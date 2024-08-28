Podiatrists reveal the best shoes for plantar fasciitis in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common causes of heel pain. When it flares up, you'll feel a stabbing ache that shoots through your foot with every step. This pain can make running, walking or any kind of workout too excruciating to keep up with.

If you've been struggling with plantar fasciitis that makes it all but impossible to meet your fitness goals or even just live your everyday life without chronic pain, it can feel like nothing helps. But the good news is that, according to the podiatrists we talked to, the right shoes can make all the difference.

"To avoid and to treat plantar fasciitis, the foundation is the shoes you wear and how much arch support you give your feet," Dr. Elizabeth Daughtry, DPM, FACFAS told CBS Essentials. By wearing supportive walking shoes or running shoes, you can minimize the pain that tends to shoot through your foot each time you step down.

What makes a good shoe for plantar fasciitis? According to Dr. Mohammad Rimawi, a New York City-based board-certified podiatrist, "Arch support, shock absorption in the heel and flexibility in the forefoot are crucial."

Keep reading to find the absolute best shoes for plantar fasciitis you can get right now, according to podiatrists.

Most recommended shoe for plantar fasciitis: Brooks Ghost 16

Brooks

Multiple podiatrists said the Brooks Ghost line is one of the shoes they recommend most often to patients with plantar fasciitis.

"With a 12mm heel-to-toe drop, stable midsole and wide toe box, this shoe is ideal for everyday training and can help alleviate stress on the plantar fascia," Rimawi said.

The Brooks Ghost 16 is the latest in this line of podiatrist-recommended shoes. It's designed for a soft, smooth ride to keep your foot comfortable on long runs. That means maximum shock absorption, support only where you need it and a design that won't feel heavy on your foot, even after logging multiple miles.

"This is a great option for people with plantar fasciitis," added Daughtry, who also recommended the shoe. "It is a neutral running shoe with slightly more cushioning."

The balanced design cushions each step for a soft landing, which can help minimize the stabbing pain people with plantar fasciitis often feel when they're on the move.

Top features of the Brooks Ghost 16

With a 12 mm heel drop, this running shoe offers good arch support while still being a relatively neutral running shoe.

The GlideRoll rocker helps your foot move naturally, minimizing the pain caused by flexing the ligaments in your plantar fascia.

Plush cushioning provides next-level shock absorption while walking or running.

Get Ghost-like comfort for less with the Brooks Ghost 15

Brooks

While the Ghost 16 features all the latest upgrades, you can get a similarly cushy feel at a discount if you shop clearance deals on the Brooks Ghost 15. Instead of paying $140, you can get a pair of last year's shoes for under $100 at Amazon.

Note that Amazon pricing varies by colorway. More styles are available at Brooks for $100.

Best shoes for shock absorption: Asics Gel Kayano 31

Asics

Another shoe that was mentioned often by podiatrists was the Asics Gel Kayano line.

"Featuring a 10mm heel-to-toe drop, external heel cushioning and a deep heel cup, this shoe reduces the load and forces on the plantar fascia," Rimawi said of the Asics Gel Kayano.

The latest model, Asics Gel Kayano 31, has a lower heel drop than the Brooks Ghost 16, but maximum cushioning with gel injected into the heels makes this one of the best shoes to wear for shock absorption. If your pain is at its worst right when your heel first strikes the ground, this is the shoe for you. That gel gently cradles your heel and redistributes the shock of each step.

The shoe also offers good support in the form of a responsive foam sole and ortholite X-55 sock liner. Overall, it's still neutral enough to feel comfortable on most feet while offering cutting-edge cushioning for the softest landing possible.

Get a pair of Asics' softest, most supportive shoe for $165.

Top features of the Asics Gel Kayano 31:

Gel embedded in the rear of the midsole provides best-in-class shock absorption on every heel strike.

Lightweight and responsive foam adds extra cushioning while helping your foot glide through each step.

A deep heel cup and midfoot structure provide gentle support suitable for a neutral gait.

Save on Asics' shock-melting shoes by shopping clearance deals

Asics

Frugal shoppers can get almost the same features of the Asics Gel Kayano 31 for less by picking up an earlier model at its clearance price. Right now, you can get the Asics Gel Kayano 30 for under $100 at Amazon (reduced from $160). More styles are available from Asics for $110.

Cushiest running shoe for plantar fasciitis: Hoka Bondi 8

Hoka

Just about any would be a great pick for someone with plantar fasciitis, though the Hoka Bondi collection is probably the best example of everything that makes a Hoka so great for aching feet.

"This shoe's rocker-type structure allows for more natural foot movement, minimizing strain on the plantar fascia and calf," Rimawi said.

The Hoka Bondi 8, for example, offers a tall stack of cushioning and a rear crash pad for great shock absorption. The lightweight foam strikes that balance between soft and bouncy to cushion impact while adding a boost to each step so your feet aren't straining as hard to walk.

It's available in regular, wide and extra-wide sizing so you'll be able to get the right fit, further easing the pressure on your aching feet. These Hoka shoes retail for $165, though some styles are available at Amazon for a lower price.

Top features of the Hoka Bondi 8:

A unique rocker with responsive foam helps facilitate a smooth stride so your feet can relax.

Lots of cushioning provides shock absorption and comfort.

The lightweight running shoe offers neutral support that will fit well on most feet.

A memory foam collar cradles your ankle for gentle, friction-free support.

What's the best running shoe for plantar fasciitis?

The shoes doctors recommend for plantar fasciitis are cushy and stable -- often from top-rated running shoe brands like Hoka or Brooks. But the common denominator across every shoe doctors recommended: arch support and shock absorption.

"The brands of shoes that I recommend for patients with plantar fasciitis are either On or Hoka, as they provide ample cushion and support while still being relatively light," said Dr. Matt Tanneberg, chiropractor and certified strength and conditioning specialist at Body Check Chiropractic & Sports Rehabilitation.

"Always lean to the side of more supportive and cushioned," Tanneberg emphasized, adding that you should stay away from minimalist or flat shoes if you're dealing with plantar fasciitis.

In addition to wearing the right shoes, podiatrists also noted the importance of getting rid of old shoes.

"Regularly replace worn-out sneakers to maintain proper support and shock absorption," Rimaw advised. The rule of thumb is to replace your walking shoes or running shoes every 500 miles, but the key is to pay attention to signs of wear and tear. If that once-cushy and supportive insole now looks flattened and worn, it might be time for an upgrade.

Does anything really help plantar fasciitis?

In general, podiatrists agree that the best way to help plantar fasciitis is to wear supportive shoes and make stretching and massage part of your daily routine.

"Stretching exercises help keep the ligament gently stretched to avoid excessive tightness," Daughtry says. Your daily routine should include a massage gun to alleviate muscle tension followed by gentle stretches that help improve flexibility and minimize tightness.

Another key for both treating and preventing future flare-ups of plantar fasciitis: Wear supportive shoes all the time. "Supportive footwear should be worn not only during physical activity but also at home to reduce strain on the plantar fascia," Rimawi said.

If you don't typically wear shoes in your house, consider getting a pair of supportive that you only wear at home.