Running shoe shopping 101: How to choose the right pair for your running style and foot type

Nike

Buying the right pair of running shoes can be tricky. There are so many different designs and features that all seem to promise more comfort and faster times. But which of those designs and features will actually work for you? That depends a lot on the shape of your foot, the way your foot strikes the ground when you run and your overall running form. With most running shoes carrying triple-digit price tags, figuring all of this out can be a daunting task, one that can really sneak(er) up on you.

Shoe puns aside, we've put together a handy list of things to know about buying running shoes. When it comes to your personal fitness, there are some questions you can ask (and we can answer) about finding the best running shoes for you.

What role does the size and shape of your foot play? Which shoe designs matter most depending on your running style? Does it matter if you prefer a treadmill or the open road? What's the deal with pronation? And can the wrong shoe affect your overall health? (Spoiler: Kind of, yeah.)

Top shoes for different foot types and running styles

If you already know key details like your pronation and running style, but just feel overwhelmed with choices and don't know how to find the right running shoe, we've got you. Here is a list of our top recommendations for every kind of foot and running style. (You can read more about our shoe picks below.)

Why it's crucial to pick high-quality running shoes that fit

You may be wondering what the big deal is when picking the right pair of running shoes for you. What happens if you wear something that is low quality -- or isn't a good fit?

"Wearing low-quality or the wrong running shoes can lead to several issues, such as blisters, foot pain and discomfort, soreness in your feet and legs, shin splints, ankle sprains, and even potential long-term problems," says Dr. Gregory Alvarez, a podiatrist at the Ankle and Foot Centers of America.

Choosing the right pair of running shoes is crucial to minimize your chances of injuries. It's also a decision that can improve your overall performance.

Running shoe shopping 101: How to choose the right footwear for you

Whether you occasionally hit the pavement or the trails for some exercise, or jogging is an important part of your daily routine, you want a pair of running shoes that won't work against you. That means knowing what to look for when you shop.

There are several factors to consider when it comes to shopping for running shoes. Below, we look at three things to remember when picking the right footwear for you.

1. Figure out your foot arch and width

"There are three basic foot arch types which include high arches, flat feet, and neutral feet," says Andrew Blakey, a personal trainer and director of Your Future Fitness.

The Mayo Clinic describes a neutral (or medium) arch as one that naturally supports your body weight and typically pronates (rolls inward) as you walk. Look for shoes with firm midsoles and decent rear-foot stability if you have a neutral arch.

A flat (low) arch likely means your whole foot makes contact with the ground as you walk. According to the Mayo Clinic, this can contribute to muscle stress and joint problems. Seek out shoes with serious arch support if this sounds like you. And if you aren't sure, see a podiatrist before you shop for that running shoe.

The Mayo Clinic also warns that high arches can be linked to excessive strain on joints and muscles. Since high arches can also mean you're lacking in shock absorption, buying running shoes with ample cushioning can help to balance this out.

Unsure of which foot arch type applies to you? Are you on a waitlist to see a doctor? In the meantime, one unofficial yet well-known method you can try is called the wet paper test.

"Wet your foot with a damp or moist cloth and step onto a piece of paper," Blakey says. "If you see a complete footprint with no visible arch then you likely have flat feet. If you see a partial footprint then you likely have neutral feet. If you see a narrow footprint with minimal arch touching or the paper, you likely have high arches."

Once you have an idea of your foot arch type, there is the question of width. Generally speaking, there are three options here: wide, narrow, or regular width.

"These sizes are further categorized into AAA, AA, A, B, C, D, E, EE, and EEE," says Blakey. The best way to find out where you fall on this list of letter sizes is to get properly fitted by a professional. You could do this at a shoe store or by scheduling a visit with a chiropodist, Blakey says.

An unofficial way to estimate where you land on this list is to grab a ruler and measure the width of your foot at the widest part. If that number (in inches) is just under half of your shoe size (in U.S. sizing), you likely have regular-width feet. If it's half or more, you might have wide feet. If it's well below half, you might have narrow feet. This approach isn't as precise as getting a professional fitting, but it works in a pinch if you don't have time to wait for a scheduled fitting.

Shop shoes based on foot arch and width

Here are a few recommendations for running shoes that are designed to accommodate different arch types and foot widths. We've excluded neutral arches and regular-width feet from the list because, honestly, just about every running shoe is made for you, unless it was specifically designed otherwise (like the ones below).

Best running shoes for flat feet: Asics Gel-Kayano 30

Asics

Flat feet need extra structure to prevent the foot from rolling too far inward and thick cushioning to minimize the impact of each foot strike on your joints. That's exactly what the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 delivers. It has a 4D guidance system that gently cradles your foot so it doesn't roll too far in either direction along with a tall (40 mm) stack of cushy foam infused with gel for maximum shock absorption.

Best running shoes for high arches: New Balance Fresh Foam X More v5

New Balance

If you have high arches, the big risk while running is putting excess strain on your feet and joints because the shock isn't being distributed over a wide enough area. So the most important feature in a running shoe for you is cushioning.

The foam in the New Balance Fresh Foam X More v5 is one of the softest the brand makes. To add to that plush feel, this shoe has a wider base that adds stability and helps compensate a bit for your high arches by creating a wider area on the shoe itself that impact shock can spread through.

Best running shoes for wide feet: Brooks Ghost 16

Brooks

The Brooks Ghost 16 is a popular shoe for a lot of runners. It's cushy, lightweight and provides a good amount of support while still being suitable for neutral feet. But we especially recommend it for wide feet because it's available in both wide and extra wide sizing. If your foot is just a touch above regular, the regular sizes of the Brooks Ghost 16 also tend to run a little wider than some other brands.

Best running shoes for narrow feet: Nike Winflo 10

Nike

Finding shoes for narrow feet can be even more challenging than it is for wide feet. But one of your best bets is to shop at Nike. The brand's shoes have a reputation for running narrow, even in its regular width sizes. This Nike Winflo 10, in particular, is a great option for narrow feet. The non-stretch upper and strap-based lacing allow you to get a snug fit in the upper. There's also a bumper in the front that makes for a narrower toe box.

2. Know about pronation

"Pronation simply means how your foot and ankle move during the running motion," Blakey says. "If you find that your ankles typically collapse inward when you're running, then you may want to consider a shoe with more support along the middle or arch of your shoe."

This inward rolling is part of the natural movement of your body, but there is a theory that different foot types can affect how your foot rolls.

Dr. Marc Matarazzo, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine, says that, depending on your foot type, some runners suffer from extreme versions of pronation.

Underpronation happens with runners with high arches. Their feet don't roll inward enough during impact, which can cause all the shock of impact to concentrate in one part of the foot, rather than being distributed over a wider area. Excessive rolling, on the other hand, can be an issue for runners with low arches. This is overpronation. If you have a neutral arch, according to Matarazzo, your foot is likely to roll at a healthy spot.

Shop shoes based on your pronation type

Best shoes for underpronation: Adidas Adizero Boston 12

Adidas

If your feet don't roll enough through your stride, you need a running shoe with a wide, flat base and a bit of rocker geometry that helps guide your foot from heel to toe. That helps absorb shock and gives you a more natural, energy-efficient stride.

The Adidas Adizero Boston 12 checks all those boxes and more. It has a flared outsole to create a wide base and a rockered front so your foot can glide seamlessly toward the toe. It also adds some soft yet bouncy foam in the midsole to add even more pep to your step.

Best shoes for overpronation: New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v14

New Balance

For overpronation, you need a solid stability shoe like the New Balance Fresh Foam X 860v14. It uses dual-density foam and a stability plate (also made of foam) to gently hold your foot in place so it doesn't roll too much.

By using foam rather than a more rigid material like other stability shoes, this New Balance ends up feeling cushy and comfortable rather than stiff and restrictive.

3. Get in tune with your running style and form

Have you ever stopped to think about your running form? If not, you may be unfamiliar with different running styles and how they play into your shoe shopping.

"Typically, people can be considered either a heel runner, midfoot runner, or a toe runner," says Blakey. "The type of runner you are will influence which part of the shoe has more padding. For example, a heel runner will likely want a shoe with more padding in the rear portion of the shoe in order to cushion their running style."

Blakey pointed out that most professional half marathoners land heel first, which -- you guessed it -- means that's where cushioning in a running shoe could be the most helpful.

Running style can influence the type of shock absorption you need in your running shoes (padding in the rear for heel runners vs. uniform cushioning for midfoot runners, for example). In addition, a peer-reviewed study talks about how runners can shift their style depending on the type of shoes they're wearing.

Next time you go for a run, pay attention to which part of your foot connects with the ground first when each foot lands.

Shop shoes based on running style

Best shoes for heel strikers: Nike Pegasus 41

Nike

Most running shoes cater to heel strikers, so you have your pick of the litter. But the Nike Pegasus 41 is one of our favorite daily running shoes, and it happens to be almost perfectly optimized for heel strikers. The responsive ReactX foam is thicker in the heel and thins out toward the forefoot, so you get cushioning where you need it and a good ground feel to help you on your toe-off. The two air zoom units are also well-placed so that you activate the first one right on your heel strike and get a second boost as you roll toward your toe.

Best shoes for midfoot strikers: Adidas Adizero SL 2

Adidas

It can be challenging to find a running shoe that feels lively and lightweight when you're a midfoot striker. The cushioning often seems like it's either too bulky or too thin, while all the fun technology (like Nike's air zoom units) doesn't seem to work as well when you land midfoot first.

That's not the case with the Adidas Adizero SL 2. There's a full-length layer of Lightstrike Pro foam in the midsole, which is a highly responsive foam that feels just as energetic in the midfoot as it does in the heel. But it's also lightweight and has a moderate 9 mm heel-to-toe drop. So it thins out toward the toe, but not as much as other shoes.

Best shoes for forefoot (toe) strikers: Hoka Mach 6

Hoka

It's hard to find good running shoes for forefoot strikers as all the cushioning tends to be concentrated in the heel. So your best bet is to go with the brand that's staked its reputation on generously cushioned shoes. The Hoka Mach 6 features a full-length layer of plush foam in the midsole so you'll enjoy a cushy landing no matter which part of your foot strikes first.

Tips for finding your dream pair of running shoes

All of these technical details can feel like so much work when all you want to do is buy a great pair of running shoes. Let's make it simple. Your decision should sit at the intersection of three things: Comfort, reliability and support. Knowing what you know now, it should be easier than ever to find running shoes with the right amount of each.

One mistake to steer clear of is getting too caught up in marketing jargon or specific shoe models for an entire foot type.

"The scientific literature does not find that specific foot types need specific types of running shoes," says Dr. Paul Nasri, a physical therapist and orthopedic manual therapist who helps clients through his website thegameplanpt.com. "Personal preference, comfort, and fit are the most important when selecting running shoes."

So, don't overthink it. Take note of your running style, arch type and pronation. Then, pick a running shoe that's built to cater to those things. If you do that, there's a good chance you'll luck out and find a shoe that feels perfect on the first try.

But if it doesn't, run in them for a while anyway and pay attention to what exactly you don't like. Are they too heavy? Do they start to feel hot after a few miles? Do you wish they were softer? Less soft? More supportive? More flexible? You should also take note of any features you like. Use this information to hunt for your next running shoe. For example, if you love how lightweight your current shoes are, but wish they had a bit more arch support, you can look for a shoe that weighs about the same but offers more stability and structure.

How we put together our running shoe shopping guide

Expert recommendations: We spoke with several professional sources to put together our list of things to know about running shoes. This includes podiatrist Dr. Gregory Alvarez, personal trainer Andrew Blakey, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Marc Matarazzo, and physical therapist Dr. Paul Nasri.

Since the science around foot types is more of an ongoing discussion and less about established facts, we turned to credible resources like the Mayo Clinic, the National Library of Medicine (NLM), and published studies for even more context. Your needs: Obviously, the best running shoes are shaped around your personal needs. So we discussed the most important factors that can help you find the most comfortable, best-fitting, and supportive running shoes for your foot type.