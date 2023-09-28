Brooks' hot new Ghost Max running shoes are already selling out -- here's how to find yours

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Brooks

Brooks has a new everyday shoe for men and women in its most popular model, the Ghost, out now. The shoe is called the Ghost Max, and it's a chunky, maximum cushion everyday sneaker. It's ideal for both running and running errands.

Learn more about this new running shoe that fits the chunky sneaker trend and shop it below. It's already selling out, so be sure to add it to your cart ASAP. Plus, check out all of our running shoe recommendations here.

Brooks

The new Brooks Ghost Max has a GlideRoll Rocker technology that promotes smooth heel-toe transitions. This shoe is ideal for those struggling with plantar fasciitis, metatarsalgia or Morton's neuroma. It's also great for those who wear orthotics.

Find this shoe in five colorways for men and five colorways for women. The colorway above is available for both men and women, and the colorway to the left is made for men.

The Brooks Ghost Max is available in standard, wide and extra wide fits.

Why we like these shoes:

Hop on the chunky sneaker bandwagon with the Brooks Ghost Max. If you love the Brooks Ghost line, you need to try these shoes.

Brooks Ghost Max women's, $150

Brooks Ghost Max men's, $150

