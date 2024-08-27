The best and most supportive walking shoes of 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hoka

One of the best ways to improve your physical and mental health this fall is to walk more. It doesn't matter if you do it outside, at the gym or on an under-desk treadmill while you work. Getting more steps in can help improve cardiovascular health, relieve chronic back pain, boost your mood and more.

Whether you already have a walking routine you love or you're just starting to build the habit, it's important to lace up in a great pair of walking shoes to make your walks comfortable and enjoyable.

The best walking shoes of 2024

The best walking shoes are cushy, breathable and supportive in all the right places. To find the most comfortable fit for you, we've rounded up our absolute favorite shoes for walking in 2024.

Best walking shoe overall: Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka

Hoka is famous for making running shoes with extra thick cushioning that makes it feel like you're running on clouds. So it's no surprise they also make some of the most comfortable and supportive walking shoes on the market.

The Hoka Clifton 9 is one of the most balanced to date, featuring a more neutral footbed and enough cushion to keep you comfortable whether you're running, walking or standing. The newest model in the Clifton lineup also boasts a lighter weight, more responsive midsole so you can go the distance without feeling like your shoes are weighing you down.

Flex grooves on the outsole and a wider toe box give your foot the flexibility and room to move naturally through your stride. Combine that with the extra cushion and the Clifton 9 is one of the best running shoes to use for walking or as your go-to shoe for traveling or running errands.

The plush yet balanced shoe costs $145 for a pair at Hoka.

Top features of the Hoka Clifton 9:

The balance of comfort and responsiveness makes this a great go-to shoe for everyday wear or a new fitness walking regimen.

The wider toe box gives room for your toes to spread as you walk.

A plush heel minimizes friction on your ankle so you'll be just as comfortable on longer walks.

Best walking shoe for speed walking: Adidas Supernova Prima

Adidas

The Supernova Prima is one of Adidas' newest and most comfortable running shoes. It has a taller stack of the brand's ultra-soft Dreamstrike+ foam than any other shoe to date. It also features wide support rods and an ergonomically designed outsole to provide the grip and support you need for a stable landing.

When you want to walk faster or maybe even alternate between walking and running along your route, this super soft and comfortable running shoe is the one to do it in. The upper is breathable and soft, for a great fit that doesn't pinch around the midfoot or forefoot. So your feet will feel great in these no matter how fast you're moving.

The soft yet responsive Adidas shoes are available for $160.

Top features of the Adidas Supernova Prima

With wide support rods and an ergonomic outsole, this shoe offers a stable landing with every step.

The tall stack of Dreamstrike+ foam is super soft with just enough springiness to give you a boost when you want to go a little faster.

The tongue is thinner and wraps over your foot like a gaiter to keep debris out

Padding around the heel creates a snug but comfortable fit so your heel doesn't slide around in the shoe.

Best walking shoes for foot pain: Brooks Ghost 16

Brooks

The Brooks Ghost 16 is one of the most popular running shoes the brand offers, and for good reason. The Ghost line is one of the most recommended shoes for people with plantar fasciitis. The Brooks Ghost 16 is the latest in this line of comfy running shoes that provide just enough support to ease aching feet without over-correcting your gait. That's achieved by using a nitrogen-infused EVA foam in the midsole, making for a soft yet airy ride that cushions each impact. A high 12mm heel-toe drop means you get extra cushioning as your heel first strikes the ground on each step.

Get a pair of the podiatrist-approved shoes for $140.

Top features of the Brooks Ghost 16:

The DNA Loft v3 midsole infuses more nitrogen and air into the EVA foam for an even softer feel that weighs less than its predecessor.

The midsole is thick for a cushier stride without changing the heel-toe drop.

An engineered mesh upper adds a bit more stretch so your foot can move naturally.

This edition keeps the segmented crash pad that helps redistribute the shock of each impact away from your heel.

Most stylish walking shoe: New Balance 550

New Balance

New Balance is one of the most celeb-loved sneaker brands around. The comfy casual shoe was most recently spotted on the feet of Taylor Swift. The pop music icon wore a red and white pair of New Balance 550 shoes to complete her Kansas City Chiefs outfit as she cheered on Travis Kelce this season.

While Swift's seal of approval is reason enough to get a pair, the New Balance 550 is a comfortable walking shoe in its own right. Featuring a lightweight yet structured construction, the shoe gently hugs your foot. Meanwhile, a cushy midsole absorbs impact so you can walk all day without straining your feet.

Available in unisex sizes, get the stylish walking shoe in a variety of stylish colorways directly from New Balance for as low as $110.

For Swifties, the exact colorway she wore is perpetually sold out at major retailers but you can try to find a pair in your size on a resale platform. We've spotted some red and white New Balance 550s for as low as $100 on StockX.

Top features of the New Balance 550:

The durable leather upper gently cradles your foot to provide all-day support.

A thick midsole adds comfort for all-day walking and standing.

The classic low-top silhouette makes it easy to style so you can enjoy all-day comfort that matches your outfit.

Taylor Swift loves them, and we love her.

Best walking shoes under $100: Asics Gel-Contend 9

Asics

If you're looking for lasting support and comfort without a triple-digit price tag, Asics is one of our favorite budget-friendly brands. The Asics Gel-Contend 9 rings up at just $70 for a pair, and that gets you a gel-infused foam midsole paired with a soft, supportive mesh upper. Designed for people with a neutral or slight underpronation in their gait, these affordable Asics offer some gentle gait correction without being overly stiff. So you can walk or stand for hours while enjoying gentle arch support and premium shock absorption.

The budget-friendly shoes include some of Asics' best stability technology like a Trusstic wrap around the arch and an ortholite sock liner. It pairs those stability features with flex grooves on the outsole and soft yet durable foam in the midsole for soft support that doesn't restrict your foot's movement too much.

Top features of the Asics Gel-Contend 9:

The gel-infused cushioning is great at absorbing shock for a super soft landing.

The upper includes Trusstic technology that wraps around the arch to gently correct your gait.

The flexible outsole and stretchy mesh upper provide enough flexibility to balance out the stability features in this shoe.

At $70 per pair, these are some of the most advanced walking shoes you'll find at this price point.

When should I buy new walking shoes?

A general rule of thumb is to replace your shoes every 300 to 500 miles. If you walk two miles every day, for example, you'll need to buy new walking shoes at least once a year.

The more you walk or run in your shoes, the more often you're crushing the foam underfoot. While that's exactly what the foam was put there for, it will eventually lose its springiness over time. Once that happens, it's no longer providing the same support and comfort it did when the sneaker was new.

If you start to notice your shoes don't feel as cushy as they used to or they start to lose their shape, it's time for an upgrade.

Can you walk in running shoes?

It's fine to use running shoes for walking. Some of the most supportive and comfortable shoes on the market are those that were designed specifically for runners. They offer great shock absorption and cushion while still keeping the structure flexible enough to allow your foot to move.

With that said, you shouldn't wear the same shoes you wear for running on your walks. If you love your Nike Pegasus 41s for running, for example, get a separate pair to use for walking instead of using the same ones. That way, you won't wear them out too quickly.

Keeping separate shoes for running and walking is also important for preserving their shape and support. Your stride when you run is different than when you walk, including where you land on your heel, where your foot lifts off and how much force is behind each footfall. As you break in a pair of shoes, the foam and upper layer of the shoe will stretch and mold around your foot based on that stride. For the most secure fit, it's important to only use them for one activity or the other so you're always applying pressure to the same places in the shoe.

Should you wear the same walking shoes every day?

It's usually better to rotate between two or three different pairs rather than wearing the same walking shoes every day. The biggest reason for this is hygiene. The sweat and dirt that accumulate in a shoe from a day of walking can create the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. By switching shoes each day, you give yesterday's pair a day or two to air out.