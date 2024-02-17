Best Presidents Day deals on Samsonite luggage: Save up to 60%

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsonite

CBS Essentials readers love Samsonite luggage for its durable, reliable, high-quality travel bags. That's why we rounded up some of the best Samsonite suitcases on sale for Presidents Day, including hard- and soft-side luggage options that'll suit everyone, from the business traveler to spring breakers.

Samsonite is running what it's calling a winter sale, with savings of up to 25% off on bestselling products. But its Amazon store includes even steeper discounts, including up to 60% off of luggage sets. Learn more about what Samsonite luggage has to offer by checking out our top picks below.

Ascella 3.0 softside spinners, two-piece set: Save up to 60%

Amazon

Samsonite is practically giving an extra suitcase away for free with this steep Presidents Day discount. The sale price of the Ascella set, which is $144, is similar to or less than the price of one piece of luggage from a competitor brand.

The set comes with a carry-on and medium suitcases, which are the two sizes that everyone should own (one for longer trips and another for shorter). You can get these in three colors, including black, light plum and sapphire blue. Sale price varies by color.

The Ascella 3.0 softside spinners luggage set has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called this "the perfect set", adding: "The color is beautiful. Does stand out from the crowd which makes it easy to pick up from the luggage returns at the airport! Sturdy and very easy to maneuver."

Samsonite Aspire DLX softside luggage set: Save up to 55%

Amazon

If you're not a fan of hardside luggage, we recommend taking advantage of this incredible deal on Samsonite's Aspire DLX softside luggage set.

With a discount of $160 off this Presidents Day, you get one carry-on and one medium checked bag that have two convenient exterior pockets, the WetPak, an extra toiletry bag that can be clipped to the interior of the suitcase and a luggage tag has its own exterior pocket, so it can be tucked to prevent damage while in transit. Price varies by color.

This Samsonite luggage set has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I purchased this set for my Southeast Asia journey. This set did great and made it through seven airports and a cruise with no damage. The handle telescopes smoothly and the four 360-degree wheels never got stuck, rolled smoothly and stayed intact."

Samsonite Freeform spinner: Save 22%



Samsonite

The Samsonite Freeform suitcase features a durable polycarbonate exterior, is extra roomy at 21 inches and thanks to its many extra pockets, makes organizing a breeze.

The luggage, available in multiple sizes and colors, features four multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed, TSA-approved combination lock.

This Samsonite suitcase boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote that this is the "perfect carry-on size," adding: "As a frequent flyer, I try to avoid checking a bag at all cost. This bag fits nicely in planes ranging from the smaller CRJ900s to the largest planes a fleet has with ease. Plenty of space for 5-8 days travel. Well built."

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: Save 24%

Samsonite

Another polycarbonate option, the Omni, offers high quality at a reasonable price. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available in two checked-bag sizes, a smaller 24-inch suitcase and a larger 28-inch version, which may fall into the oversized luggage category.

It can also be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select.



