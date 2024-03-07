The best RFID-blocking wallets and bags for 2024 take the stress out of travel

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you typically carry credit cards, a debit card, a driver's license or a passport, you could be vulnerable to hackers -- even if those cards never leave your wallet. Criminals can use special tech to wirelessly access the information stored in those cards and IDs. There's a way to fight back, though: Consider investing in an RFID-blocking wallet, passport case or bag.

Most of the latest credit cards, debit cards and government IDs have an RFID chip installed. In the case of credit and debit cards, this tech comes in handy; it lets you tap to pay for all kinds of purchases at stores worldwide. But that same tech is what a criminal is looking for. Hackers can scan your credit or debit card numbers or IDs, allowing them to steal your money or identity. An RFID-blocking wallet prevents contactless scanning, which is also known as a "skimming attack."

What is the best RFID-blocking wallet or bag?

RFID-blocking wallets, passport cases, fanny packs, purses and crossbody bags incorporate a layer of carbon fiber or aluminum that can prevent a skimming attack and keep the information stored in your cards and IDs protected. Our in-house team of travel experts has curated this roundup of the best RFID-blocking options out there.

Best RFID blocking wallet overall: Bellroy Hide & Seek



Available in seven stunning colors -- including this green that we really like -- this slim, classically designed wallet offers multiple interior pockets hold five to 12 cards. This includes quick access slots for your most commonly used cards. The entire wallet offers RFID blocking.

This Hide & Seek wallet is crafted from eco-tanned, environmentally certified leather. It's available in two heights, to accommodate paper currencies from around the world. There's also a separate section for business cards.

If you're seeking an elegant and versatile wallet that holds a lot (without generating bulk) and that offers the RFID protection for your cards and ID, we recommend Bellroy's Hide & Seek for yourself or to give as a gift.

Best budget RFID-blocking wallet: Herschel Hank II

Here's an affordable, unisex wallet that offers a classic bi-fold style. It has a currency sleeve, card slots and an ID window -- all of which offer RFID blocking. The wallet comes in your choice of four color combinations, including a classic saddle brown.

This is a durable, everyday wallet made from EcoSystem 600D fabric that's created from 100% recycled, post-consumer water bottles, along with synthetic leather.

Best minimalist RFID blocking wallet: The Ridge wallet

Not into leather -- faux or otherwise?

For that person looking for a wallet where less in more, take a look at the Ridge. This is a super slim, minimalist wallet that's made from carbon fiber.

The inside of the wallet securely holds up to 12 cards in a compartment that offers RFID blocking. On the outside, you'll find a handy, easy access aluminum money clip.

The Ridge is available in more than a dozen colors and comes with a lifetime guarantee. The RFID blocking material used is 6061-T6 aluminum. The entire wallet weighs just 4.9 ounces and is a bestseller on Amazon.

Best leather bi-fold RFID-blocking wallet: Harber London leather bi-fold zip wallet

Since 2012, this London company has been designing and creating handmade, premium leather wallets, bags and accessories crafted in Spain. They're beautiful to look at, durable and versatile.

This popular leather bi-fold zip wallet with RFID protection is available in tan, black or deep brown. It offers a slim design and a handful of useful compartments for bills, coins, cards and an ID. There's also an integrated zippered pouch. This wallet is made from premium full-grain leather and incorporates a layer of RFID-blocking material.

The leather is designed to develop a unique patina over time. When closed, the wallet measures 3.54 x 4.09 inches. In the wallet's front pocket, you can store four to eight cards. An additional four to eight cards can be kept in the inner compartments.

Best women's RFID-blocking leather wallet: Royce New York continental wallet

For an elegant leather wallet with a continental design, head over to Neiman Marcus to purchase this Royce New York wallet in your choice of red, black, navy blue or pink. Free monograming (with up to three initials) is included.

The wallet measures 8 x 4.25 x 0.75 inches when open and has separate compartments for bills, cards and other essentials. There's also a convenient, zippered center section.

Treat yourself to a wallet that's designed to last for years, or buy one as a gift for someone special. In addition to offering the functionality people need from a wallet, this one offers the peace of mind provided by RFID blocking.

Best RFID-blocking handbag: Sherpani Metro convertible travel sling



RFID blocking can be found in more than just traditional wallets. Here's an example of a convertible travel mini sling from Sherpani, featuring an adjustable and cut-proof strap that can be reversed to give easy access to what's stored inside. Even better, the strap is centered, so this bag is great for either right- or left-handed people.

The bag is made from recycled material and features RFID-blocking and anti-theft protection. Locking zippers, a wire-loop chair lock, a return-me tag, and a slash-proof bottom are among the other impressive features. It's a great accessory to hold your important belongings while traveling.

This travel sling measures 7 x 12 x 3 inches and comes in a variety of color combinations. It's made from Ballistic nylon, vegan leather and a durable fabric made from 11 recycled plastic bottles, all diverted from landfills. The Metro is water resistant and includes four pockets and one padded sleeve. The strap can be adjusted between 22.5 and 40.5 inches.

Best RFID blocking passport cover: Royce New York leather passport wallet

Avoid potential identity theft via your passport, with a travel-friendly cover that offers RFID blocking. And enjoy a little luxury while you're at it.

This personalized leather passport cover from Royce New York is available in your choice of five colors. It offers a compartment for your passport, several card slots and an inside 3 x 4 inch pocket for a vaccine card or another important documents (like an airline boarding pass).

Three-initial monogramming is included for free, and the wallet itself is made from soft leather. It measures 5.6 x 4 x 0.25 inches and will be a wonderful travel companion for years.

Best RFID-blocking money belt: Boxiki Travel hidden waist pack

When you're touring major cities worldwide, navigating your way through busy airports or visiting crowded tourist spots, pickpockets are always a threat. To protect your valuables, consider a hidden waist pack that fits securely under a shirt.

In addition to securely holding cash, credit cards and other valuables, there's enough room to hold a smartphone, too. This pack offers RFID blocking and is designed to keep your possessions secure and away from potential pickpockets. You get three sections with two spacious pockets that are held shut with zippers.

Measuring 11.22 x 5.51 inches, this waste pack is slim, lightweight, durable and has an adjustable strap. It's made primarily from rip-stop nylon. It only comes in one color, but since it's designed to be kept under your shirt, nobody will be seeing it.

Best RFID-blocking travel neck wallet: Zero Grid travel neck wallet

Instead of securing your cash, credit cards, your passport and other essentials in a hidden waist pack, the Zero Grid travel wallet can be worn securely around your neck.

This bag is available in your choice of six colors and is primarily made from moisture-resistant, rip-stop nylon. The bag contains seven RFID-blocking sleeves and compartments -- all of which are easily accessible.

The Zero Grid bag comes with lost and found coverage and two recovery tags from ReturnMe. It measures 7.5 x 5.7 x 1 inches and offers a unisex design that's perfect for travelers and urban explorers.

Best RFID blocking leather travel wallet: Harber London travel wallet

In addition to Harber London's bi-fold zip wallet, another piece in this company's beautifully designed leather collection is this travel wallet. It comes in three color combinations and is designed to hold a passport, up to 12 cards, paper-based currency and other essentials -- each in separate, easy-to-access compartments.

The wallet is handmade in Spain from full grain leather that will age over time and develop a unique patina. All of the internal pockets offer RFID blocking. This is a well-designed, versatile and durable travel wallet that'll serve as an heirloom if it's treated right.

Do you really need an RFID-blocking wallet?

Keep in mind, criminals are more apt to steal your physical wallet, cards or IDs, because not every key piece of info can be gleaned wirelessly. In many cases, the information stored in your cards or IDs is encrypted, so even if a criminal does try to wirelessly steal your info, chances are, they won't be able to do too much with it.

That said, using an RFID-blocking wallet or bag does give you an added level of protection for your identity, since they could prevent someone from illegally accessing your driver's license or passport information wirelessly and without your knowledge.

Or, instead of carrying around your physical debit or credit cards in a wallet, another option is to rely on an electronic payment service, like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay using your smartphone or smartwatch.