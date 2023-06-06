Best refrigerator deals in 2023: Samsung's new Bespoke refrigerator is $1,015 off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calling all Samsung Bespoke fans: Samsung's latest Bespoke refrigerator is here and it's $1,015 off. But that's not all -- the experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best on-sale refrigerators from a variety of popular home appliance brands. All of these customer-loved fridges all feature a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. Plus, we consulted an appliance expert on how to shop for a refrigerator like a pro.

Keep reading to discover discount prices on the best refrigerators for smart homes, the best double door refrigerators, the best french door refrigerators, the best side-by-side refrigerators, the best refrigerators for small spaces and many more.

Hurry -- all these fabulous refrigerator deals won't last forever.

The new Samsung Bespoke refrigerator: Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+, $3,999 (regularly $5,014)

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (reduced from $4,500)

Best refrigerators for smart homes



Your smart home should include a smart refrigerator.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+

Samsung's latest Bespoke fridge features a Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen. The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed.

Like all Samsung Bespoke appliances, this refrigerator comes in a variety of colors and finishes to complete the look of your kitchen. The new Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+ is available now. You'll also receive free delivery, installation and haul-away.

Plus, for a limited time, get Care+ (Samsung's support, unlimited repairs, theft and loss coverage, same-day replacement and set up) for $1. It's normally $230!

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+, $3,999 (regularly $5,014)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (reduced from $4,500)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

Best refrigerators with double doors and french doors

Love the look of a refrigerator with double doors or french doors? Check out these options from Samsung, Bosch and LG.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView



This LG fridge is equipped with an InstaView window. Knock twice on the glass panel to instantly view whatever is inside your fridge. This 4.5-star-rated kitchen appliance features a slightly shallower depth, so it can stand flush with your countertop for a sleek look.

It features an internal water dispenser.

LG french door counter-depth smart refrigerator with InstaView, $2,300 (regularly $2,900)

Best side-by-side refrigerators

We've found the best side-by-side refrigerator models that you can shop right now. Some of these top-rated refrigerators are on sale. Hurry -- these appliance deals won't last long.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice



This side-by-side refrigerator includes flat panels, discreet pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving and sleek touch controls hidden away inside your refrigerator. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to ice on demand.

This fridge is fingerprint and smudge-resistant.

LG side by side refrigerator with SpacePlus ice, $1,250 (regularly 1,832)

Best refrigerators for small spaces

We've found the best brands of refrigerator for small spaces. These Samsung, Miele and LG kitchen appliances fit snugly in your garage, den or small kitchen. Plus, they have tons of space and storage options inside.

LG door-in-door refrigerator



Maximize food-and-beverage space with a door in your refrigerator door. This 4.5-star-rated LG appliance has been described as "beautiful" by a Best Buy reviewer.

"This refrigerator is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outer door is great for those items we use often, but saves money because we're not opening the entire refrigerator door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature," they wrote, shouting out this fridge's middle drawer that can fully convert from chill to freeze with one quick touch.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $3,000 (regularly $4,400)

What to consider before buying a refrigerator

Appliance expert and repair tech Renae DuHaime told CBS Essentials that when purchasing a refrigerator (or any major home appliance) you need to consider the size of your space. "The first thing you'll want to do is measure and take a photo of the space it will be occupying," they explained. "Having the photo to reference when you're shopping helps to be able to visualize whether the fridge will work in the space–for example, if there is a wall on one side of the space that would prevent the door from being opened in a certain direction."

DuHaime told CBS Essentials that our reads should familiarize themselves with popular refrigerator styles. "Most residential refrigerators come in one of five different styles," they said. "Each style has its own space restrictions that you'll want to take into consideration. For example, unlike a top-mount refrigerator (which has a smaller freezer compartment), a side-by-side refrigerator has an equal amount of space in both the fresh food compartment and the freezer compartment.

However, that space is mostly vertical, meaning the respective compartments are usually very narrow. If you often cook meals or baked goods that take up a lot of horizontal space in the fridge (or if you're like me, and you have a tendency to put the entire box in the fridge when you order pizza), a side-by-side fridge wouldn't work very well for you."

How to shop for a refrigerator like an appliance expert

Want to shop for a refrigerator like an expert? "The best advice I can give when looking at a specific refrigerator brand is to visit their website," DuHaime shared. "A brand's website can tell you a lot about what it might be like to own an appliance made by that brand.

Does their website have customer service easily accessible, or is it difficult to figure out how to get in contact with them? Can you look up a PDF version of their appliance manuals easily, or are they nowhere to be found? Do they offer extra advice on how to get the best out of their products, or does their website focus more on sales? This can all make a big difference in the kind of support you'll receive from that brand should your appliance ever have an issue that you need resolved."

When should I replace my refrigerator?



It might be time to upgrade or replace your old refrigerator with one of the best refrigerators in 2023. There are a variety of new refrigerators on the market that are equipped with the latest in refrigerator tech, and they're all on sale now. But if your old refrigerator doesn't seem to be causing any issues, how will you know when it's time to replace it?

The United States Department of Energy recommends replacing your refrigerator every 12 years. Of course, you can always replace or upgrade your refrigerator today. Especially if you aren't happy with your current refrigerator brand or model.

