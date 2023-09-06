Best portable chargers, camping lights and more: Hurricane season essentials you should always have

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hurricanes have been hitting the U.S., and we can expect to see more hurricane and tropical storm activity throughout the fall. If you live in a region prone to hurricanes, it's smart to have some essentials on hand in case of a power outage -- or worse.

Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30. You may think you're prepared if you have, say, a portable generator or a good flashlight, but hurricanes can cause more hazards than just power outages. You may have problems getting fresh water, a dry place to sleep, or treating an injury.

"Hurricanes can cause power outages from high winds, extreme flooding and other hazardous conditions, so making sure your household is prepared with an emergency kit ready to go at any time is crucial," said Steve Leasure, vice president of operations at Rainbow Restoration, a home restoration company.

To prepare for a hurricane, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends at a minimum having:

"We suggest keeping all of the items in a water-resistant, closed and easy-to-carry container(s) to ensure that supplies, documents and other valuables stay clean and dry," Leasure says. "Within the bin, pack smaller items in closed, separate plastic Ziploc bags.

"Keep the storage container stored in the area where you'll take shelter in a hurricane, like a basement or closet."

Below, some things to add to your emergency kit, from Amazon and Walmart, with FEMA's suggestions in mind.

From portable power stations to food supplies, these items can help your family stay safe during a hurricane weather event.

This portable power station is built with a lithium-ion battery pack, and it packs a wallop when it comes to energy. It can power a mini cooler, fan, projector, lamp light and TV -- all at the same time. It has one AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and one car port. It's about the size of a basketball and is easy to carry.

It's on sale right now for $450 (regularly $500).

There are plenty of emergency survival kits available on the market, but not all kits are created equal. This 200-piece kit is designed by U.S. military veterans and includes first-aid supplies, food, water, survival gear and safety equipment.

One more thing to add to your kit? Any prescription drugs you require.

"I ordered one of these for each of my family. Its a great pack that gets you far down the road of a good emergency 72-hour kit," an Amazon customer says. "I added a couple of MREs, as well as a few odds and ends like bug spray and sun screen. I'm learning this from scratch so this helps me get a great head start without figuring it all out from scratch."

This 30-day, freeze-dried emergency food supply bucket includes cheesy broccoli rice, vegetable chicken-flavored soup, maple brown sugar oatmeal, buttermilk pancakes and more, offering 1,236 calories per day for 30 days.

It comes with a 30-day meal planner to help you pace out the food rations. If stored properly, this food has a 30-year shelf life.

"This is a lot more food than you would expect from a roughly 5-gallon bucket container, that holds a 30-day supply of food, that has a crazy 30-year shelf life," a Walmart customer says. "I love these, and hope Walmart keeps selling them forever."

FEMA recommends an emergency charging option for your phone. A portable phone charger can keep your phone charged during a power outage.

This one works for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more. It provides more than five charges for the iPhone XS, almost five full charges for the Samsung Galaxy S10, more than four charges for the iPhone 11 and more than two and a half charges for the iPad Mini 5.

Stay up to date on the news with a portable, battery-powered radio. This four-star-rated portable Sony device has built-in speakers and a headphone socket. It features a built-in hand strap so you can keep a hold of it in the dark. Plus, its LED tuning indicator will illuminate so you can always see what AM/FM station you're tuning in to.

"I like this radio and I got it for emergencies and times when there is no power, etc. Well worth the money," a Walmart customer says.

These camping lanterns are run by rechargeable batteries and are dimmable. You can carry and hang them via a fabric lanyard. They run for eight hours on high and 90 hours on low, plus they are water-resistant.

Need to charge your phone or radio? The camping light's battery helps eliminate the need for multiple power sources by letting you charge external devices, like smartphones or tablets, through a USB port, even while providing light.

