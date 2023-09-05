Tropical Storm Lee forms in Atlantic, could become "extremely dangerous hurricane" by end of week

Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center announced Tuesday.

The center of Tropical Storm Lee formed between Western Africa and the Windward Islands. It was moving west-northwest at 16 mph Tuesday evening, according to the hurricane center, and was located about 1,315 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Lee was "expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend," the hurricane center said.

This comes just days after Hurricane Idalia left a path of destruction across the Southeast.

That storm made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where it razed homes and downed power poles. It then headed northeast, slamming Georgia, flooding many of South Carolina's beachfronts and sending seawater into the streets of downtown Charleston. In North Carolina, it poured more than 9 inches of rain on Whiteville, flooding downtown buildings.

Idalia claimed at least two lives, one in Florida and the other in Georgia.

Idalia's impact from damage and lost economic activity is expected to be in the $12 to $20 billion range, according to Moody's Analytics.