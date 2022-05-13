Watch CBS News
Best luggage deals in time for Memorial Day 2022

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

Couple traveling with luggage
Have any Memorial Day travels planned? If you're in the market for new luggage for your trip, the good news is there are plenty of pieces on sale right now.

Top products in this article:

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24-inch check in, $157 (reduced from $200)

$157 at Amazon

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner, $275 (reduced from $330)

$275 at Amazon

Monos Check-In Large, $320 (reduced from $376)

$320 at Monos

Below are the best luggage deals in time for Memorial Day. The holiday's coming up fast; it falls on Monday, May 30, 2022. So, it's time to get busy. Whether you're seeking a new carry-on or checked bag, or hard-shell or soft-sided suitcase, check out these options from Samsonite, Monos, Delsey Paris and more.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $157

samsonite-omni.jpg
The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, as well as an interior mesh divider and cross straps. On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag, and in both medium and larger sizes. It can be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. The deal below is for a single, medium-size checked bag. 

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24-inch checked, $157 (reduced from $200)

$157 at Amazon

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner: $275

travelpro.jpg
Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner is for the traveler who wants a luxury-style look (and not a hard-shell suitcase). Constructed out of a stain-resistant fabric with stylish leather accents, the Platinum Elite features an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. Prices vary by color. 

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner (vintage gray), $275 (reduced from $330)

$275 at Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside: $187

samsonite-freeform.jpg
Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large, durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color. 

28" Samsonite Freeform Hardside (white), $187 (reduced from $270)

$187 at Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set: $108

rockland-melbourne.jpg
On the hunt for a luggage set for all your summer travels? Rockland makes one of the best-selling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight, durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional, double-spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. 

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set, $108 (reduced from $340)

$108 at Amazon

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $234

delsey-paris.jpg
The Delsey Paris Chatelet has faux-leather accents and rounded edges. It's constructed out of polycarbonate, and the durable, but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features. We're talking multidirectional, double-spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed, TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. 

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $234 (reduced from $330)

$234 at Amazon

Monos Carry-On Plus: $245

monos.jpg
The Monos Carry-On Plus is available in a bunch of great colors, and has features like an effortless telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments. It also has an easy-to-use lock. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period, and lifetime warranty. Choose from 10 carry-on color and print options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids).

Monos Carry-On Plus, $245 (reduced from $288)

$245 at Monos

Monos Check-In Large: $320

Monos Check-In Large
This is the check-in version of the above Monos piece. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

Monos Check-In Large, $320 (reduced from $376)

$320 at Monos

First published on May 13, 2022 / 8:16 AM

