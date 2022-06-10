CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LG

The best LG washer and dryer deals are happening online right now. We've found LG washer, LG dryer and LG laundry tower deals that you can order on Amazon or direct from LG. Want to save hundreds of dollars on brand-new home appliances? Keep reading.

These on-sale LG laundry appliances are highly rated and feature top-of-the-line smart tech to perfectly launder your clothing. Many of these LG models feature Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely via smartphone. Sticking to a budget? Amazon and the LG website have slashed prices on LG washers, LG dryers and LG laundry towers.

If you buy directly from the LG site, LG will deliver your washer and dryer to your preferred room. LG also offers installation and haul-away (for old parts and machines) for $115.

Keep reading to shop the best LG washer and dryer deals on the internet.

LG 4.5 cu.ft. front-load washer & dryer combo: $1,719

LG

This 4.5-cubic-foot capacity LG washer-dryer combo is going for nearly 30% off right now at Amazon. Available in black steel, this smart washer-dryer is Wi-Fi-enabled and can be paired with your compatible smartphone or device via the LG ThinQ app. It features 14 different wash cycle options.

"This washer/dryer combo is perfect for an apartment or condominium. Much larger capacity that other models. Uses very little water and power," commented an Amazon customer who purchased the machine.

LG front-load washer and dryer combo, $1,719 (reduced from $2,419)

The all-in-one washer and dryer combo is also available at LG. However, it is not on sale.

LG front-load washer and dryer combo, $2,199

LG electric dryer with steam

LG Store via Amazon

Amazon has this LG electric dryer for $300 off. This LG dryer offers 14 different drying cycles. It uses steam technology to reduce wrinkles and odors.

LG electric dryer with steam, $1,349 (regularly $1,649)

The dryer is available via the LG website. However it is not on sale.

"Great for large and small loads. Has multiple cleaning options and does a wonderful job cleaning even the dirtiest work clothes," writes an LG customer who purchased the dryer.

LG electric dryer with steam, $1,649

LG single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

This space-saving smart LG wash tower is $300 off right now.

It features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size. The machine customizes wash motions and the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

"Our laundry room is very small and space is limited," wrote an LG customer who purchased the wash tower. "I love that both doors swing left. Unit is quiet, which is nice since our utility room is near our main living area."

LG single unit front load LG wash tower, $2,299 (regularly $2,599)

LG Single unit front load LG wash tower

LG

This stacked LG WashTower is $400 off right now on the LG site.

The wash tower features a variety of wash cycles, including an allergy-friendly cycle that LG says can remove up to 95% of common allergens such as dust, pet dander and pollen.

"Both the washer and dryer accommodate large loads with no noise or vibration," wrote an LG customer who purchased the appliance. "The electronic controls were a little intimidating at first, but after just a few uses we found them to be pretty intuitive. This is an attractive and well-optioned unit."

LG Single unit front load LG wash tower, $2,399 (regularly $2,799)

LG mega-capacity smart front load washer

LG

This LG washer is designed to clean big loads of laundry in under 30 minutes. The smart washer can select the best wash settings for your laundry.

This appliance auto-dispenses detergent and fabric softener for each load. It can clean up to 18 loads of laundry with only one fill.

LG mega-capacity smart front load washer, $1,349 (regularly $1,649)

LG mega-capacity top load washer with TurboDrum

LG

This LG mega-capacity top load washer is $100 off right now.

This washer features a deep-fill function for soaking or large loads. It features four pulsators (one main, three mini) that blast clothes with water from below during wash cycles for an optimal clean.

LG mega-capacity top load washer with TurboDrum, $849 (regularly $949)

LG mega-capacity smart front load electric dryer



LG

This front-loading dryer features a reversible door. The appliance includes smart features that can select the best drying cycle for your load. It also tells you when it's time to clean the dryer ducts and lint filter.

The LG dryer is $300 off right now.

LG mega-capacity smart front load electric dryer, $1,349 (regularly $1,649)

LG ultra-large capacity gas dryer with sensor dry technology

LG

This LG dryer features a built-in sensor that detects moisture and auto adjusts drying time. The home appliance periodically tumble-dries clothes for up to three hours after the cycle is done to help prevent wrinkles.

LG ultra-large capacity gas dryer with sensor dry technology, $949 (regularly $1,049)

