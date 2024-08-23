Best refrigerator deals for Labor Day 2024: Save on Samsung, LG, Frigidare and more brands

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

KitchenAid, LG, Samsung

If you've been thinking about upgrading your kitchen refrigerator, now is the time to do it. Just about all of the top appliance brands and retailers are offering really great appliance deals for Labor Day that save you thousands of dollars.

We're seeing fantastic deals direct from Samsung, plus deep discounts at popular retailers such as Best Buy, Wayfair and Home Depot. With savings this good, and with many retailers offering buy-more-save-more appliance bundle deals, you might want to upgrade your entire kitchen with matching appliances, including your range and your dishwasher.

The best refrigerator sales to shop this Labor Day

To help you shop for a new refrigerator, we've rounded up all the top kitchen appliance sales happening now for Labor Day. Tap the links below to see all the best refrigerators and other kitchen appliances that are on sale, or read on for our top refrigerator sale picks.

Save big on Samsung refrigerators

Samsung

One of the best refrigerator deals around right now is on this four-door French door refrigerator by Samsung that offers a total of 28 cu. ft. of space for your groceries. Regularly $2,899, it's marked down to $1,424 at the Samsung Labor Day appliance sale. You can add on a two-year Samsung Care+ plan for a dollar more.

This Samsung fridge features FlexZone drawer cooling with four temperature settings, a smart divider and humidity controls that prevent frost and freezer burn. You can remotely monitor and control the smart refrigerator's temperature via the Samsung SmartThings app.

This stainless steel refrigerator will add a modern look to your kitchen. And thanks to its fingerprint-resistant finish, it's easy to keep the outside of the refrigerator looking clean.

Installation is available for $10, and old appliance haul away is available for $15.

To discover even more great deals on major appliances available right now from Samsung, check out our expanded coverage of the Samsung Labor Day appliance sale happening now.

LG is offering up to 25% off on select refrigerators

LG

The LG Smart Wi-Fi Enabled InstaView Door-in-Door Counter-Depth refrigerator offers 23 cu. ft. of storage capacity, allowing you to stock up on everything your family needs. Its counter-depth design ensures the perfect within your kitchen layout while the InstaView window allows you to see inside without opening the door, helping to maintain energy efficiency. This refrigerator also features dual ice makers, including slow-melting Craft Ice and a flexible fridge-to-freezer conversion option with five temperature settings.

LG has slashed the price of this popular Smart InstaView refrigerator for Labor Day, so for a limited time, you can add it to your kitchen for just $3,199. That's $1,500 off its regular price.

Plus, free installation and haul away are included, and a two-year LG Premium Care protection plan can be added for just $25 more.

Save up to $900 on select refrigerators at Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy has all sorts of major appliances on sale right now for Labor Day, including this popular KitchenAir 27 cu. ft. French door, stainless steel refrigerator with an external water and ice dispenser. It comes in your choice of silver or black.

Right now, it's priced at $2,800 -- which is $900 off its regular price. Features include a platinum-colored interior with metallic accents, the company's ExtendFresh temperature management system, a pull-out tray, a slide-away tray, plus a separate crisper and pantry drawer.

A free $400 gift card is also included with this purchase.

Save hundreds on a refrigerator from Wayfair

Wayfair

Not to be outdone by its competition, Wayfair is offering discounts on many of its most popular refrigerators, including this Haier quad-door refrigerator.

The 33-inch Haier quad-door refrigerator provides efficient cold storage and a two-door bottom-mount freezer. Its humidity controller crispers help maintain the freshness of fruits and vegetables. This refrigerator offers a sleek, counter-depth design that fits seamlessly with kitchen cabinets and counters, while the fingerprint-resistant stainless finish keeps it looking clean.

Right now, this refrigerator is priced at just $998, which is $801 off its regular price of $1,799.

Save big on select refrigerators at Home Depot

Home Depot

This Labor Day, Home Depot has a deal where you can save more if you bundle multiple appliances at the time of purchase, getting up to $450 off.

That's on top of the savings you'll get when purchasing individual appliances, like this 28 cu ft. refrigerator by LG that's on sale.

This refrigerator creates craft ice balls which melt more slowly than traditional ice cubes. On the left door, you get a tall ice and water dispenser. Inside the refrigerator, you'll find four flexible shelves, as well as an easy glide lower pantry drawer. And this refrigerator supports LG's ThinQ mobile app for remote monitoring.

For a limited time, this $2,399 refrigerator can be yours for just $1,799 -- a savings of more than $600. This particular LG model is only available from Home Depot.

Home Depot's Labor Day appliance sale is happening now. Tap the button below to shop all of the on-sale refrigerators at the big box retailer. (And while you're there, check out all the cool 2024 Home Depot Halloween decorations.)

Get a Frigidaire refrigerator for $247 at Walmart

Walmart

If you're looking for a small, budget fridge for the dorm, office or garage, we've found a refrigerator deal at Walmart that's not to be missed. Right now you can get a 7.5 cu. ft. Frigidaire refrigerator for just $247. Though Walmart isn't listing this as an "on-sale" price, you should know that this fridge is roughly half the price of other options in this size. (We found a similarly-sized Frigidaire refrigerator at Amazon for $299.)

At this price, you're not getting any fancy features -- it's not Wi-Fi enabled, it doesn't have a tablet or window built into the door and there's no ice maker. It will, however, keep your food cold and frozen. While it is on the small size, it's larger and roomier than the typical mini-fridge. It's a good refrigerator for accommodating one to two people. (If you have a larger family, you'll definitely want a larger refrigerator.)

CBS Essentials senior managing editor Fox Van Allen just bought this refrigerator for his home. "It's not the most high-tech fridge I've ever owned, but it looks nice and does exactly what I need it to do: keep my groceries cold.

"It really is surprising how much space you get inside for a $250 refrigerator," he adds.

Get this 4.2-star-rated fridge at Walmart for $247.

Tap the button below to shop all the refrigerator deals at Walmart.