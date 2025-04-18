U.S. strikes on oil port held by Yemen's Houthi rebels kill dozens, wound over 100 more, Houthis say

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — U.S. airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa oil port held by Yemen's Houthi rebels killed 38 people and wounded 102 others, the group said early Friday.

The strikes, confirmed by the U.S. military's Central Command, represent one of the highest reported death tolls so far in the campaign launched under President Trump that's involved hundreds of strikes since March 15. The Iranian-backed Houthis later Friday launched a missile toward Israel that was intercepted, the Israeli military said, causing sirens to sound in Tel Aviv and other areas.

The war in Yemen meanwhile further internationalized as the U.S. alleged a Chinese satellite company was "directly supporting" Houthi attacks, something Beijing didn't immediately acknowledge.

The Houthis' al-Masirah satellite news channel aired graphic footage of the aftermath of the attack on Ras Isa port, showing corpses strewn across the site. It said paramedic and civilians workers at the port had been killed in the attack, which sparked a massive explosion and fires.

Fire and smoke rise next to charred vehicles following what Al Masirah TV said was a U.S. strike on the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen, in this screengrab from a handout video released on April 18, 2025. Al-Masirah TV / Handout via REUTERS

In a statement, Central Command said "U.S. forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorize the entire region for over 10 years."

"This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully," it added. It did not acknowledge any casualties and declined to comment when asked by The Associated Press regarding civilians reportedly being killed.

Fuel tanks burn following, what Al Masirah TV said was a U.S. strike on the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen in this screengrab from a handout video released on April 18, 2025. Al-Masirah TV / Handout via REUTERS

The Ras Isa port, a collection of three oil tanks and refining equipment, sits in Yemen's Hodeida governorate along the Red Sea. NASA satellites that track forest fires showed an intense blaze early Friday morning at the site just off Kamaran Island, targeted by intense U.S. airstrikes over the last few days.

The Ras Isa port also is the terminus of an oil pipeline stretching to Yemen's energy-rich Marib governorate that's still held by allies of Yemen's exiled government. The Houthis expelled that government from Yemen's capital, Sanaa, back in 2015. However, oil exports have been halted by the decadelong war and the Houthis have used Ras Isa to bring in oil.

Red Crescent personnel move the body of a victim following what Al Masirah TV said was a U.S. strike on the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen, in this screengrab from a handout video released on April 18, 2025. Al-Masirah TV / Handout via REUTERS

The Houthis denounced the U.S. attack.

"This completely unjustified aggression represents a flagrant violation of Yemen's sovereignty and independence and a direct targeting of the entire Yemeni people," the Houthis said in a statement carried by the SABA news agency they control. "It targets a vital civilian facility that has served the Yemeni people for decades."

On April 9, the U.S. State Department issued a warning about oil shipments to Yemen.

"The United States will not tolerate any country or commercial entity providing support to foreign terrorist organizations, such as the Houthis, including offloading ships and provisioning oil at Houthi-controlled ports," it said.

The attack follows Israeli airstrikes on the Houthis that previously hit port and oil infrastructure used by the rebels after their attacks on Israel.

U.S. says Chinese satellite image provider is aiding Houthis

Meanwhile, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a briefing with journalists accused Chang Guang Satellite Technology Co. Ltd., a commercial satellite image provider, of "directly supporting Iran-backed Houthi terrorist attacks on U.S. interests."

Bruce didn't elaborate in detail, but acknowledged a story by The Financial Times that quoted anonymous American officials saying the firm linked to the People's Liberation Army has provided images enabling the rebels to target U.S. warships and commercial vessels traveling through the Red Sea corridor.

"Beijing's support, by the way, of that company, the satellite company, even after we've engaged in discussions with them about this ... certainly contradicts their claims of being peace supporters," Bruce said.

Chinese officials and the company, known by the acronym CGSTL, couldn't be immediately reached for comment. Chinese state media didn't acknowledge the accusation. The U.S. Treasury sanctioned CGSTL in 2023 for allegedly providing satellite images to the Russian mercenary force the Wagner Group as it fought in Ukraine as part of Russia's full-scale invasion.

An AP review has found the new U.S. operation against the Houthis under Mr. Trump appears more extensive than the one under former President Joe Biden, as Washington moves from solely targeting launch sites to firing at ranking personnel and dropping bombs on cities.

The new campaign of airstrikes started after the rebels threatened to begin targeting "Israeli" ships again over Israel blocking aid entering the Gaza Strip as that war grinds on. The rebels have loosely defined what constitutes an Israeli ship, meaning many vessels could be targeted.

The Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two and killing four sailors from November 2023 until January of this year. That's greatly reduced the flow of trade through the Red Sea corridor, which typically sees $1 trillion of goods move through it. The Houthis also launched attacks targeting American warships, without success.

The U.S. campaign shows no signs of stopping, as the Trump administration has also linked its airstrikes on the Houthis to an effort to pressure Iran over its rapidly advancing nuclear program. A second round of negotiations between Iran and the U.S. is due to happen Saturday in Rome.

The stakes of the negotiations couldn't be higher for the two nations closing in on half a century of enmity. Mr, Trump repeatedly has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear program if a deal isn't reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.