Latest details on the FSU shooting suspect Two people were killed and six others were hurt in a mass shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, police said. The suspect has been identified as a 20-year-old student and son of a sheriff's deputy who used his stepmother's former service weapon, investigators said. CBS News' Kati Weiss and Natalie Brand have the latest details on the case. Mary Ellen O'Toole, a retired FBI special agent and behavioral profiler, joins with more analysis.