Japan bus driver with 3 decades of service loses $84,000 pension after he was caught stealing $7

A Japanese bus driver with 29 years of service lost his retirement package worth $84,000 after being fired for stealing $7 from passengers' fares.

Kyoto City sacked the man, who was not named, after he was filmed by the security camera of his bus pilfering 1,000 yen ($7) in 2022.

After he was denied his retirement money of more than 12 million yen ($84,000), the driver sued the city but lost the case.

The verdict was overturned in his favor, with a court ruling that the punishment was excessive.

But on Thursday the Supreme Court delivered a final ruling in the city's favor, reinstating the original penalty.

It ruled that the man's conduct could undermine public trust in the system and the sound operation of the bus service.

In the original incident a group of five passengers entered the bus and paid him 1,150 yen, according to the ruling.

According to the Mainichi newspaper, in February 2022, the 58-year-old driver pocketed a 1,000-yen bill received from a passenger instead of putting it into the fare processing machine. The theft was uncovered when the Kyoto Municipal Transportation Bureau spotted the incident on the bus's dashcam footage, the outlet reported.

Despite being caught on camera, he tried to deny it during a meeting with his superior.

The driver had been reprimanded several times during his career over various incidents, according to the ruling.

This included repeatedly smoking an electronic cigarette while on duty, albeit when there were no passengers on board.

A city bus drives along a street in Kyoto, Japan, on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kyoto City hailed the decision.

"Each one of the bus drivers works alone and handles public money. We took it very seriously that embezzlement related to this area of our work took place," Shinichi Hirai, an official at Kyoto's public transport bureau, told AFP.

"If our strict measures were not accepted, then our organization could become careless and it could result in eroding the public's trust," he said.