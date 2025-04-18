Is the stock market open today? See what's open and closed on Good Friday.

Dow Jones falls more than 500 points, fueled by UnitedHealth tumble

The stock market will be closed on April 18 in observance of Good Friday.

Both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will pause operations for the religious holiday. Trading will resume on Monday, April 21 with normal hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.

The closure will give Wall Street a brief break after a turbulent week that saw the Dow plunge into the red Thursday, following UnitedHealth's annual profit forecast. Investors this week also rushed to sell off stocks after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday warned that the Trump administration's tariffs could drive up inflation.

Here's the full rundown on how the holiday weekend will affect U.S. stock exchanges, the bond market and banks.

Is the stock market open today?

According to their calendars, the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are both closed on Friday, April 18, in observance of Good Friday. The bond market is also off today after closing early yesterday at 2 p.m. EST, as indicated by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association holiday schedule.

The next holiday when the stock market will be closed is on Memorial Day, May 26.

When will the markets reopen?

The markets will resume their normal hours on Monday, April 21, following the Easter holiday with the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq opening at 9:30 a.m. and the bond market opening at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Are banks open today?

Most of the major banks will remain open on Good Friday, according to the Federal Reserve, which does not list the Christian holy day as a federal holiday.