Best early Black Friday 2023 iPad deals you can shop now

There's no reason to wait until after you've sat down to a holiday dinner with your family to shop the best Black Friday iPad deals. This year, you can score some serious Black Friday iPad deals weeks ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year.

One of our favorite deals you can jump on right now is the 9th-generation iPad for 24% off at Amazon. It's reduced from $329 to just $249, which is a savings of $80.

Along with the standard iPad, we found plenty of must-see iPad deals to shop across the entire line, from the massive iPad Pro to the almost pocket-sized iPad Air. Whether you have a gift list full of folks to buy for this holiday season or just want a new iPad of your own, now's the best time to scout out great deals and snap them up. We've rounded out some of our favorite Black Friday iPad deals below.

Apple iPad Pro (6th gen): $990 (10% off)

Apple via Amazon

The sixth-generation iPad Pro is Apple's best tablet yet, boasting a 12.9-inch multi-touch screen with a 2732 x 2048 pixel Liquid Retina XDR display. It comes equipped with an enhanced camera setup and a singular USB Type-C Thunderbolt port. For those seeking a laptop-like experience, it's fully compatible with the Apple Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil stylus.

The expansive 12.9-inch screen size sets this iPad apart from its predecessors, offering users more space to enjoy their content. The added screen size is particularly beneficial when utilizing the split-screen function, which allows the operation of two applications side-by-side.

The iPad Pro is usually $1,099 but you can get it for $989, or $109 off right now at Amazon. This version comes with 128GB of storage, but you can also get the iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch display along with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of storage, though they aren't all on sale right now.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Pro:

The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is the largest you can get with an iPad.

The iPad Pro has more than enough power to handle anything you need to throw at it.

Though it has a large screen, it's great for getting work done on the go and can be a portable workstation if you choose.

Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 (24% off)

Apple Store via Amazon

While this isn't the newest and greatest iPad you can buy right now, this model is every bit worth the sub-$300 price. You get a lot for the money, especially at $249.

Featuring a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, this iPad variant leverages Apple's True Tone technology for superior visual fidelity. It operates on the power of the Apple A13 Bionic processor, ensuring smooth performance. Buyers have the option to choose between a Wi-Fi-only model or a Wi-Fi + GPS variant, with both supporting the advanced Wi-Fi 6E standard. Users can expect a robust battery life, offering up to 10 hours on a single charge.

This iPad is an excellent choice for those who are considering regular use of the device, especially suitable for students who need a dependable digital workspace for consistent online work. To maximize functionality, it can be paired with the optional Magic Keyboard and the 1st generation Apple Pencil stylus, which are available as separate purchases.

This latest iPad version comes in four casing colors -- yellow, pink, blue and silver. It's regularly priced at $449, but it's currently on sale for $399 at Amazon (for the 64GB version).

Why we like the ninth generation Apple iPad:

It uses the A13 Bionic chip for a boost in power that can help you with multitasking.

Its all-day battery life makes the this Apple iPad a great option for long days at work or school.

Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display makes streamed video content, such as TV shows or movies, look amazing.

Apple iPad Air: $500 (21% off)



Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, this version of the iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is thinner and lighter, compared to the various iPad Pro models. The 5th generation iPad Air offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip.

The device boasts a 12MP wide-angle rear-facing camera that can capture 4K video. It also offers TouchID for easier unlocking. If you or your family members don't need an iPad with the fastest performance available, but still want compatibility with the latest iPad oS and all of the latest iPad apps, this is definitely the one you'll want to go with. It's available in five colors.

The tablet normally retails for $599, but it's currently marked down to $559 on Amazon, with an on-page coupon for $59 off. Be sure to clip that before you buy one. That makes this iPad Air just $500, which is 21% off. Keep in mind that this deal is for the Wi-Fi version with 64GB of storage.

Why we like the fifth generation Apple iPad Air:

It's lightweight and portable and feels good in the hands.

It offers a lengthy 10-hour battery life.

Its M1 processor is powerful enough to handle just about anyone's tablet needs, whether that's watching media or otherwise.

Apple iPad Mini (6th gen): $400 (20% off)

Apple

The iPad Mini 6 is a sleek, small-form tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

First released in 2021, this iPad model runs on the A15 Bionic chip for faster processing. It comes with a 12 MP wide-angle camera on the rear and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the front, kitted out with landscape stereo speakers. You can choose from four different colors, too.

While the Apple iPad Mini lacks support for the proprietary external Magic Keyboard, it is compatible with a range of Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards, so you can get work done on the go, write to friends and family, or get more done without relying on a screen keyboard.

The Apple iPad Mini is currently going for $400 at Amazon. That's 20% off and a savings of $99 off its normal price. If you've been looking for a smaller form factor with similar internal power as the other iPad models, this is your best bet. It's one Black Friday iPad deal that'll likely go fast.

Why we like the sixth generation Apple iPad Mini:

Its small size makes it perfect for younger users and adults with smaller hands.

The Apple A15 Bionic chip and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display make it powerful despite its smaller frame.

You can choose from a variety of different colors.

